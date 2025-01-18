Championship side sees pre-season clash abandoned for bizarre reason

Louis Chapman Coombe
Connor Jones

Connor Jones (playing the ball) in action for Featherstone Rovers in 2024

Championship side Featherstone Rovers had to abandon their pre-season clash with West Yorkshire rivals Dewsbury Rams due to a local power outage in the area. 

Fev were leading 22-0 at the time, however, following the outage the floodlights around the ground went down and play could not progress.

The game was meant to serve as Rovers’ second pre-season game, following their re-arranged friendly with Goole earlier this week, however they only manged a half.

A statement posted on the club’s social media read: “ABANDONED – Unfortunately the match has been stopped early to due a local power outage in and around Featherstone this evening.

“With no clear timings on when power might be returned, the match has been abandoned. Rovers were leading 22-0 at the interval.”

Fev gained the early advantage in the contest thanks to a Gadwin Springer try, which was later converted by Ben Reynolds.

They didn’t have to wait long for their second try either, with Connor Wynne crossing after a solid scrum strike move. Again, Reynolds added the extras.

Reynolds was at it again later in the half, as he crossed for a try of his own after a cheeky dummy, but he couldn’t convert the try.

Rounding off the first-half action, which proved to be the only action, Jayden Hatton added a fourth try, with Reynolds adding another two-pointer to his haul too

Featherstone begin their Championship campaign against Doncaster at Post Office Road, before taking on relegated London Broncos in round two – a rematch of the 2023 Championship semi-final.

Fev are then back at home in round three as they take on Craig Lingard’s Sheffield Eagles.

