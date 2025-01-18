Championship side sees pre-season clash abandoned for bizarre reason

Championship side Featherstone Rovers had to abandon their pre-season clash with West Yorkshire rivals Dewsbury Rams due to a local power outage in the area.

Fev were leading 22-0 at the time, however, following the outage the floodlights around the ground went down and play could not progress.

The game was meant to serve as Rovers’ second pre-season game, following their re-arranged friendly with Goole earlier this week, however they only manged a half.

A statement posted on the club’s social media read: “ABANDONED – Unfortunately the match has been stopped early to due a local power outage in and around Featherstone this evening.

“With no clear timings on when power might be returned, the match has been abandoned. Rovers were leading 22-0 at the interval.”

Fev gained the early advantage in the contest thanks to a Gadwin Springer try, which was later converted by Ben Reynolds.

They didn’t have to wait long for their second try either, with Connor Wynne crossing after a solid scrum strike move. Again, Reynolds added the extras.

Reynolds was at it again later in the half, as he crossed for a try of his own after a cheeky dummy, but he couldn’t convert the try.

Rounding off the first-half action, which proved to be the only action, Jayden Hatton added a fourth try, with Reynolds adding another two-pointer to his haul too

Featherstone begin their Championship campaign against Doncaster at Post Office Road, before taking on relegated London Broncos in round two – a rematch of the 2023 Championship semi-final.

Fev are then back at home in round three as they take on Craig Lingard’s Sheffield Eagles.

