Next up, it’s Warrington Wolves. Sam Burgess had an enjoyable first season as a head coach but ultimately came up short on both fronts, losing in the Challenge Cup final and missing out in the play-off semi-finals with defeat to Hull KR.

They have tinkered, rather than extensively recruited, for 2025, with the hope that much of the same squad can go one step further this year.

But how are the Wolves shaping up?

Strength in depth

Warrington’s real strong suit, on the face of it, looks to be in their front row. They have a wealth of options at their disposal, with starting props James Harrison and Paul Vaughan complimented by plenty of talent beneath them.

Luke Yates will start at 13 but can easily be put in that category, while there’s experience aplenty from the likes of Joe Philbin, Zane Musgrove and Jordy Crowther. And that’s without mentioning the talented youngsters ready to take their chance, too.

Warrington also have two excellent fullbacks, with Matt Dufty having real competition from the supremely exciting Cai Taylor-Wray – who is reportedly excelling in pre-season training.

Toby King, Rodrick Tai, Stefan Ratchford and Connor Wrench also represents a pretty tidy quartet of centre options, too.

Likely debutants

Sam Burgess wasn’t shy in handing out debuts to youngsters last year – but there are still a couple of other young guns worth keeping an eye out for.

Lucas Green is in the Wire’s first-team squad and spent time out on loan with Widnes Vikings last year. Zac Bardsley-Rowe is another the club have high hopes for.

Breakthrough stars

Where to start. The Wolves have a whole heap of youngsters who could really shine in Super League in 2025. We’ve already mentioned Taylor-Wray, who really caught the eye when he was given an opportunity last year.

Expect Arron Lindop’s rapid development to continue, too. He has to get past Josh Thewlis and Matty Ashton but if opportunity presents itself, Lindop is incredibly highly thought of at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

But of course, the one that’s really exciting is Leon Hayes – who is back from long-term injury and is the club’s new number seven. He has the potential to go a long, long way in Super League.

Burning issues

In truth, this is a squad which doesn’t appear to have a whole lot of holes in it.

Could you argue that Hayes and Oli Leyland are a bit light on experience when it comes to vying for the starting spot alongside George Williams? Maybe.

But the Wolves’ minimal recruitment – only Leyland, Dan Russell and cross-code convert Alfie Johnson have arrived – underlines how they’re confident in the squad they have, and the youngsters beneath the elite talent at the top end of their group. They are looking in great shape.

Squad contract situation

Off-contract in 2025: Toby King, Rodrick Tai, Paul Vaughan, Sam Powell, Zane Musgrove, Jordan Crowther, Stefan Ratchford, Connor Wrench

Off-contract in 2026: Matt Dufty, Josh Thewlis, George Williams, James Harrison (option for 2027), Danny Walker, Ben Currie, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Luke Yates, Joe Philbin, Oli Leyland, Tom Whitehead (option for 2027), Dan Russell

Off-contract in 2027: Leon Hayes, Adam Holroyd, Max Wood (option for 2028), Cai Taylor-Wray (option for 2028), Dan Okoro, Arron Lindop

Off-contract in 2028: Matty Ashton

Off-contract in 2029: Danny Walker

Best 17

Matt Dufty; Josh Thewlis, Rodrick Tai, Toby King, Matty Ashton; George Williams, Leon Hayes; Paul Vaughan, Danny Walker, James Harrison, Ben Currie, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Luke Yates. Subs: Sam Powell, Dan Russell, Zane Musgrove, Joe Philbin.

