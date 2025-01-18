Jackson Hastings has ‘almost no chance’ of remaining with Newcastle Knights beyond the end of the upcoming NRL season, according to reports in Australia: potentially putting Super League clubs on alert.

Hastings‘ NRL future has almost consistently been up for debate in the media Down Under ever since he left Super League following successful stints with Salford Red Devils and Wigan Warriors.

His deal with Newcastle expires at the end of the 2025 season and reports from News Corp – via Zero Tackle – have explained how Hastings is one of several big names who could leave the Knights at the end of this campaign.

The report focusses on the futures of high-profile pair Tyson Frizell and Dane Gagai, with Newcastle reportedly having until June 30 to decide on the futures of the pair.

But it is also mentioned that Hastings is among a trio of players alongside Jack Hetherington and Adam Elliott who ‘are almost no chance’ of being handed new deals with the club going into 2026.

That would mean the former Great Britain international and Man of Steel winner could be heading for the open market once again: which could interest clubs on this side of the world.

Hastings has never his hidden his love of England and his enjoyment of playing in Super League. He told Sky Sports last October during a visit to watch Wigan play Leigh that he would never close the door on a return.

“At the moment I’m really enjoying my life in Australia and hopefully I’ll stay there as long as possible and you never know, come back here one day and get to play in stadiums like this,” he said.

“I really enjoyed my time here but it’s ran its race. I’m back in Australia with family I’m really happy but who knows, maybe back one day I’ll be playing here in a game like this.”

And with his Newcastle future seemingly up in the air, Hastings could well attract interest from Super League clubs once again. Could he be tempted by a move back to the competition where he enjoyed such huge success?