Oldham have announced the signing of France international hooker Eloi Pelissier with immediate effect on a deal until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old has starred in Super League for Catalans Dragons, Toulouse Olympique, Leigh and London and arrives at Oldham from Pia in Super XIII whom he joined from Toulouse at the end of last season.

Pelissier has scored 9 tries in 23 appearances for France and will join his new Oldham team-mates for the first time at training on Friday. He is in line to make his Roughyeds debut at Boundary Park on Saturday against former club Toulouse in a huge game in the Betfred Championship.

“I am excited and am loving playing rugby league. I still feel in great shape and want a new challenge,” Pelissier told Roughyeds TV.

“I was looking for an opportunity after performing for six months in the French season after my last game for Toulouse in the Grand Final with Wakefield. I have kept myself very fit and strong and am very proud to keep going with what I love to do.

“Oldham have big ambition with the squad they have built and what they did last year to go undefeated at home and smash League 1.

“Now they are top four in the Championship and have signed good players with a good coach and play a good brand. I want to come in and try to help a little with my experience and keep growing the ambition.”

Pelissier joins Oldham after the long-term injury suffered by vice-captain Matty Wildie who has undergone elbow surgery.

The Frenchman insists he feels as sharp as ever ahead of his return to the British game and has already worked with head coach Sean Long before when the Roughyeds boss was France assistant coach.

“I am a player with a lot of desire. That is the main thing for me, it is what I have done for 15 years, I play a lot with my heart and give everything on the field.

“I am a hooker who loves to run out from dummy-half and will try to add energy and desire.

“I met Sean during the World Cup and we have been good together. We kept in touch and I have messaged him when I see him doing well. I am happy to work with him again and know a few of the players and coaches at Oldham too.

“This month is a big month with Toulouse, the semi-final and then Halifax. A big three games and I know what this means for the club so it is an exciting time to come and help the club grow and achieve what it wants to do.

“To make my debut against Toulouse is a big coincidence. I believe that everything happens for a reason and this is my time to come to Oldham.”

Head coach Sean Long added:

“He’s a good lad, he’s like a firecracker out of 9 and very strong defensively for his size. We have been struggling with Wildie being injured so to have him in is good and I’m glad he’s jumped on board.

“I’m made up that he’s joining Oldham.”