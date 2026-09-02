Oldham have raided Keighley Cougars for two players heading into the 2027 season.

The Roughyeds, who are coached by former Cougars coach Alan Kilshaw, have been plotting ahead of next season and it has seen them sign a trio of players from Kilshaw’s former club.

Love Rugby League understands that fullback Connor Sayner and forward Lucas Green will both join the club next season as part of their preparations for the new season.

Sayner has established himself as one of the competition’s top young players this season after making 26 appearances for the Cougars, scoring nine tries. A running fullback, the pacy 20-year-old has showcased his ability since joining the Cougars after coming through the Bradford Bulls academy system.

Meanwhile, former Warrington Wolves forward Green is also heading to Boundary Park next year following two seasons at Cougar Park.

Green found a home in West Yorkshire following his departure from the Wire and has made 44 appearances for the club, but is now set to make his way to Oldham to reunite with Kilshaw.

Keighley’s squad is expected to change considerably heading into next season, with the likes of young forward Leo Aliyu also commanding interest elsewhere.

The club announced the departure of head coach Ian Hardman on Tuesday, which has also left them on the lookout for their sixth permanent head coach in just over three years.

As for Oldham, they are heading into the Championship play-offs full of confidence after becoming the first non-Super League side to beat London Broncos this year. They have finished the season third and are currently just two points behind the Broncos, albeit they do still have one final league game to play, against Swinton Lions, this Saturday.

They are expected to make further signings heading into the new season but for now their focus is on the play-offs, with a home tie against Widnes Vikings their first match of the series.