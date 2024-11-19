Championship club swoop to sign forward following London Broncos exit

Featherstone Rovers’ signing spree has continued with the addition of forward Jordan Williams from London following the Broncos’ relegation from Super League.

Stevenage-born Williams brings an end to a second stint with the Broncos which lasted five years, rejoining them back in 2020 from London Skolars.

The prop, who also slots into the back-row when required, came through the capital club’s youth ranks and 86 of his 134 senior appearances to date have come in the Broncos’ colours.

But, with Fev able to offer him a full-time deal for 2025, he will make the move to West Yorkshire next year having put pen to paper on a one-year deal at Post Office Road.

The 27-year-old has also donned a shirt for Oxford, and in addition to his 13 appearances for the Broncos last term, he featured once on loan in the Championship for Widnes Vikings.

After joining Featherstone, Williams said: “I’m really excited to make the move to Featherstone, I can’t wait to get there for day one of pre-season and get started.

“I’ve spent most of my career around the London area, so to come up north and play my rugby in the heartland of the sport will be a different experience and one I’m very much looking forward to.

“I learned a lot from the 2024 season in Super League and I feel like my best rugby is still ahead of me, I’m keen to give my all to the boys and the fans week in week out.”

Rovers have a constant stream of signings at the moment, with hooker Will Jubb and ex-NRL powerhouse Sitaleki Akauola among their most recent recruits, joining from York and Toulouse Oympique respectively.

Fev head coach James Ford added: “I’m really looking forward to working with Jordan.

“He is a big man who has plenty of punch in his carry, runs quality lead lines and clearly values ruck tempo.

“Defensively, he has aggressive initial contact and tidy wrestle, and we’re all confident he will be a good addition to squad.”

