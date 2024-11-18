Featherstone Rovers have handed Brad Day a new long-term deal, with the veteran forward penning a contract until the end of the 2027 season at Post Office Road.

Day, who turned 30 in September, returned to Fev for a second stint ahead of the 2023 campaign and has featured 49 times over the last two seasons.

Those games have taken his overall appearance tally for the club up to 89, with 39 tries scored in the process.

And having ticked past the milestone of 150 Championship appearances last term, he will now get the opportunity to add plenty more games for the West Yorkshire outfit onto his CV after signing a new three-year deal.

Ex-Castleford Tigers forward secures long-term future in Championship

Day’s senior bow came back in 2014 as a loanee for York, with his sole Super League appearance coming in August of that same year for Castleford Tigers away against Warrington Wolves.

Going on to spend four seasons with Batley Bulldogs, his two stints at Fev were sandwiched by a sole campaign up in the North East, playing 16 games for Newcastle Thunder in 2022.

With 203 senior career appearances already under his belt, after inking his long-term deal, Day said: “I absolutely love this club, and everyone involved with it.

“I never thought about going anywhere else and I’m thrilled to sign a long-term deal and have my future sorted.

“For me, it’s just about getting out there every week and being consistent. Fortunately, I didn’t miss many games this year (2024) and felt the side took huge strides forward as the season went, so I’m excited to see what we can achieve next year and beyond.”

Rovers head coach James Ford added: “Re-signing Brad is excellent news for the club.

“It’s clear for everyone involved with the club to see what a huge impact he has, he was easily one of our best and most consistent performers last year and we’re really happy to sign him up long-term.

“Brad has established himself as one of the most damaging back-rowers in the Championship in recent seasons and we have no doubt he’ll pick up where he left off and kick on again in Featherstone colours in 2025.”

