Highly-rated Wakefield Trinity young gun makes Championship move for 2025

Wakefield Trinity youngster Noah Booth has completed a season-long loan deal to join Championship outfit Hunslet in 2025.

Utility back Booth, who turned 20 in October, joined Wakefield ahead of the 2024 campaign and went on to feature eight times across all competitions for Daryl Powell’s side.

Scoring three tries in the process, he helped Powell’s side to lift the 1895 Cup and the Championship League Leaders’ Shield before their triumph against Toulouse Olympique in the second tier’s Grand Final.

Booth also played one game on loan for Hunslet in the season just gone, featuring for Dean Muir’s side against North Wales Crusaders back in July.

Having scored a try in that 46-16 away win, he now makes a return to the South Leeds Stadium for the duration of the upcoming 2025 campaign as a loanee.

Just like Trinity, who triumphed in the Championship before seeing their return to Super League rubber-stamped by IMG last month, Hunslet were promoted last term.

The Parksiders won the League 1 play-offs and then earned promotion up to the second tier for 2025 with victory away from home against Swinton Lions, the side who had finished 12th in the Championship, in a unique promotion/relegation final.

As his loan was announced, Booth said: “I’m extremely looking forward to joining Hunslet on loan from Wakefield.

“I got a taste of the Championship last year and need more of that experience to develop as a player.

“This year is massive for me and this opportunity will be invaluable as a young player.”

Wakefield’s Recruitment & Salary Cap Manager Ste Mills added: “We’ve seen glimpses of Noah’s potential in the games he played in the Championship in 2024.

“This loan move is imperative for Noah to keep continuing on his journey and this can only be achieved by gaining valuable game time with Hunslet.

“I am looking forward to seeing Noah go to new levels this year.”

