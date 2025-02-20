Wigan Warriors starlet Taylor Kerr has linked up with Championship outfit London Broncos, penning an initial two-week loan deal in the capital.

Born and bred in Wigan, the youngster first joined the Warriors aged 14 and is among the very highest-rated youngsters in Super League.

Now 18, Kerr played his amateur rugby league across numerous local community clubs: donning a shirt for Ince Rose Bridge, Orrell St James and Wigan St Judes before Wigan signed him at scholarship level.

Having progressed through his boyhood club’s youth ranks, he was promoted to the senior squad at the end of last season.

And after impressing throughout pre-season for Matt Peet’s side, he will now get the opportunity to make his senior bow on loan for London.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Jack Walker sensationally reveals rejected Leeds Rhinos contract offer ahead of Championship move

Wigan Warriors starlet snapped up by Championship side as loan confirmed

Kerr has already earned representative honours for Lancashire and England Academy, representing his country in each of the last two years against France.

He was involved in an England victory on French soil in 2023 before tasting defeat against the same opponents at Warrington Wolves’ Halliwell Jones Stadium in 2024.

Come the end of last season, the versatile youngster played a starring role as Wigan’s Academy side beat rivals St Helens 15-12 at the Totally Wicked Stadium in their Grand Final.

Lining up alongside the likes of Jack Farrimond, Kian McDermott and Lukas Mason, that victory brought the Warriors’ first title success at Academy level since 2019.

Able to play in numerous positions, including at loose forward, he will go straight into contention for London‘s home opener against Featherstone Rovers this weekend.

The Broncos began their 2025 Championship campaign with a 20-6 defeat at Odsal against Bradford Bulls last Sunday.

LRL RECOMMENDS: ‘Electrifying’ Wigan Warriors young gun makes Championship move