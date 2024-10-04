Championship attendances rise with Wakefield Trinity influence identified

The Championship has seen a huge attendance boost in 2024, with Wakefield Trinity the key driving factor behind it.

Attendances acros the second tier have risen by 7% from last year, with the league averaging 2,046 at games in 2024. This is also the best average attendance in the division since 2019 – when Toronto Wolfpack were in the league. It is also the second-highest average attendance outside of Super League since 2015.

The increase in attendances across the league was also sealed with a fantastic showing in the seven fixtures in round 26; as 19,877 fans packed out grounds across the league. This is also the higest aggregate attendance for the final round of fixtures since 2019.

Wakefield Trinity driving higher gates in the Championship

The key driving factor behind the steep increase in attendances at Championship games this season has been Wakefield Trinity, who were relegated from Super League last season.

Wakefield themselves have averaged a crowd of 5,628 at their 13 home games this season, which is an increase of 30% on their own attendances in 2023 and their best-ever average attendance since 2013.

These have greatly bosted the figures across the season, and replicate the affect Toronto Wolfpack had on the division’s average attendances in the record-setting 2019 season.

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Leeds Rhinos legend questions Jake Connor signing and warns of ‘massive challenges’ if deal is struck

Championship playoffs get underway

There is certainly some momentum building ahead of the Championship play-offs, which get underway this weekend.

This year’s surprise package York Knights – who have rapidly climbed the table since the introduction of Mark Applegarth – host Widnes Vikings in the opening game tomorrow, with Bradford Bulls taking on Featherstone Rovers on Sunday.

The winners of each game will go onto face either League Leaders’ Shield winners Wakefield Trinity or second-placed Toulouse Olympique in the semi-final, with a spot in the Grand Final up for grabs.

Wakefield remain heavy favourites to win promotion back to the top flight – be that through IMG grading or winning the Grand Final, but the Championship always throws up a surprise twist in the playoffs.

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Hull KR icon Paul Cooke makes passionate Rovers plea and bold ‘all the way’ prediction