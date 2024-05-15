Saturday’s Challenge Cup semi-final between Hull KR and Wigan appears to be heading for a sell-out, Love Rugby League has been told – though Sunday’s second semi-final will fall short of that milestone, it seems.

The eagerly-anticipated rematch between the Robins and the Warriors, which Rovers won 11-10 in dramatic circumstances last year thanks to Brad Schneider’s golden point drop goal, is undoubtedly the standout tie of the two men’s semi-finals.

That men’s semi-final will be preceded with the women’s semi-final between St Helens and York Valkyrie – and Love Rugby League has been told that as of Wednesday lunchtime, the Saturday double-header is hoped to be heading for a sell-out.

There are a handful of tickets remaining, with those expected to be sold before the game kicks off on Saturday. Hull KR have already sold their allocation of tickets, with thousands of Rovers fans once again heading to the semi-finals hoping for a repeat of last year’s game.

It means a crowd of around 15,000 will be inside Doncaster’s Eco-Power Stadium, creating what is bound to be a spectacular side as two of Super League’s heavyweights do battle for a place at Wembley Stadium next month.

Rovers are looking to make it back-to-back cup finals, while Wigan haven’t been to Wembley since all the way back in 2017. Their last Wembley win was in 2013 – but they did beat Huddersfield at Tottenham two years ago.

However, that sell-out seems unlikely to be replicated on Sunday afternoon, it has emerged.

Warrington have sold over 5,000 tickets for their semi-final with Huddersfield Giants at the Totally Wicked Stadium, with the other women’s semi-final between Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos preceding that contest. However, ticket sales in general have not been as strong.

The Wire are looking to return to the cup final for the first time since they lifted the Challenge Cup five years ago. Huddersfield, meanwhile, are bidding for a second final in three years but a first Wembley appearance since all the way backing 2009, when they were beaten by Sunday’s opponents in the capital.

There was a consideration given to potentially boost the Sunday crowd by putting St Helens’ semi-final against York Valkyrie in the women’s competition alongside the Warrington-Huddersfield men’s tie: but that was ruled out on the grounds of competition integrity, as the Saints would have been playing on home turf.

