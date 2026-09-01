Catalans Dragons re-sign former head coach after staff departure

Laurent Frayssinous will return to Catalans Dragons next season as part of a coaching shake-up that will see Ryan Sheridan leave the club.

Love Rugby League has learned that Frayssinous will return to the Dragons next year once he has fulfilled his duties to the French national side at the Rugby League World Cup.

It comes after Sheridan’s decision to depart the club after two seasons, having initially arrived to work under Steve McNamara before subsequently working with Joel Tomkins and John Cartwright. Daryl Powell’s long-term assistant coach at the likes of Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves, Sheridan headed to London Broncos for a spell before his move to France, but is now set to return to the UK next year.

But Frayssinous will now return to the club where he was head coach for over four seasons between 2013 and 2017. Formerly a player for the club and his country, Frayssinous has been the national head coach since 2021 and also spent several years as an assistant coach at St Helens.

Catalans Dragons confirm departures

It comes at a time when the Dragons are preparing for significant squad changes. On Tuesday the club announced nine departures from their squad.

That departure list was headed by Ben Garcia, who will take up a role within the club’s recruitment department. Also leaving are Tommy Makinson (retirement), Alrix Da Costa (Hull FC), Toby Sexton (Perth Bears) Kruise Leeming (Huddersfield Giants), Edenn Rogers-Smith (Leeds Rhinos), Solomona Faataape (St Helens), Josh Simm (Oldham) and Matty Russell (TBC).

In a club statement, Catalans said: “Following Saturday’s last home game of the season against York, a ceremony will take place on the pitch to celebrate and pay tribute to these nine players.

“A special tribute will be paid to Alrix Da Costa, who has worn the Red and Gold colours for 11 seasons, as well as Benjamin Garcia and Tommy Makinson, who will bring their remarkable careers to an end.”

It has already been confirmed that Cartwright will remain as head coach for the next two seasons, while the Dragons have already made several signings for next season, notably Jesse Arthars, Tyson Gamble, Amir Bourouh and Luciano Leilua.