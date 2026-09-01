Hull FC land Australian prop as pack reinforcement continues

Hull FC have confirmed the signing of Australian forward Joshua Coric on a two-year contract.

Coric, 24, joins the club from Wynnum Manly Seagulls, the same club from which the Black and Whites have secured centre Jordan Swann. He becomes their sixth signing for 2027 alongside Swann, Daly Cherry-Evans, Bailey Hodgson, Alrix Da Costa and Isaac Liu.

Who is Joshua Coric?

Coric has made 40 appearances in two Queensland Cup seasons, having arrived from St George Illawarra Dragons. He has NRL experience after making his NRL debut earlier this year for Brisbane, but his experience mainly coming from the levels below.

“I’m really excited to be joining Hull FC and taking the next step in my career in Super League,” Coric said. “It’s a massive opportunity for me and one I’m really looking forward to.

“After speaking with the club and Steve McNamara, I felt Hull FC was the right place for me to continue developing, challenge myself and take my game to the next level, both as a player and as a person.

“I’m really looking forward to the challenge of playing in Super League and being part of the Hull FC forward pack. I know the competition is going to be tough and demanding, but that’s exactly what I’m looking for at this stage of my career. I’m excited to test myself against some of the best players in the game and learn from the experience.

“I can’t wait to get over to Hull, meet the supporters and experience playing in front of them at the MKM Stadium. I’ve heard a lot about the passion of the Hull FC supporters, and I’m really looking forward to experiencing that for myself.

“I’m excited to get started, learn from the players and coaches around me, and work hard to earn my place in the team. I want to contribute to the club both on and off the field and play my part in helping Hull FC move forward. I’m ready for the challenge, really grateful for the opportunity and can’t wait to get over there and get started.”

Hull FC Chief Executive Richie Myler added: “Josh is a player we have been watching closely and we believe he has all the attributes to be a very good Super League player.

“He is young, hungry and coming into what should be the best years of his career. He plays the game with plenty of energy, carries the ball strongly and has shown that he can consistently get through a lot of work in the middle.

“We have been very clear about the type of player and character we want to bring into the club. We want players who are ambitious, who have something to prove and who want to be part of where we are taking Hull FC.

“Josh fits that profile really well. He has earned this opportunity through his performances in Queensland and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do in a Black & White shirt.”