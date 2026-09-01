Hull KR could welcome back as many as seven players for Friday’s clash with Huddersfield Giants.

The Robins can secure their play-offs with a victory over the in-form Giants, who have won five of their last six games.

Willie Peters opted to rest a large number of players from his squad for the defeat to Wigan Warriors after three games in ten days, but the majority of them will return on Friday.

Joe Burgess, Peta Hiku, Dean Hadley, Elliot Minchella and Jai Whitbread are all set to be recalled while Peters opes that both Oliver Gildart and Tyrone May will be available for selection too.

James Batchelor remains on the sideline through injury while Ryan Hampshire has broken his wrist, meaning he will be unable to feature as well.

Gildart and May will be assessed after the captain’s run, at which point the Robins will lock in their side for the game.

Talking about the rest players have received, Peters said: “I think there’ll be a lot of benefit, absolutely.

“Just making sure they get their bodies right, which they did. There’s still some guys that didn’t do the full session. So they need to make sure they get through Captain’s run.

“But yeah, there’s no doubt that there’s been a buzz at training today. They’ve had a few days off. Everyone had a few days off. So you can see that they’ve given themselves a break and back with a spring in their step.”

Peters wants to see the impact of that on Friday in what he described as their most important game of the season so far.

“We win this game, we’re in the six. If we don’t win this game, then naturally we’re fighting to survive in the six. I always talk about it’s our next game, which is always the most important.

“There’s two things there that give it reason to. Obviously, it’s our last home game here, so it’s important that we finish the year strong. Potentially, we could still make it (if we lose), but when you’re relying on opposition teams, it’s more than likely it’s not going to happen.

“So it’s important that we finish our last home game at Craven Park with a strong performance, because we haven’t done that the last two times we’ve been here.”