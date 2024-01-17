Catalans Dragons 2024 squad numbers: Six new recruits receive their jerseys with 27 shirts handed out

Catalans Dragons have announced their squad numbers for 2024, with their six new recruits receiving their jerseys from coach Steve McNamara.

The French side have made six new recruits ahead of the upcoming campaign, including a new half-back pairing of Jayden Nikorima and Theo Fages, who will wear numbers six and seven respectively.

Fiji international Tariq Sims, who has previously played in the State of Origin arena for New South Wales, will don the number 11 jersey after arriving in the south of France on a two-year contract.

Bayley Sironen, the younger brother of St Helens forward Curtis, has been handed the number 15 after signing a two-year deal with Les Dracs.

Powerhouse prop Chris Satae, who has arrived in Perpignan from Hull FC, will wear the 20 shirt in 2024 whilst half-back Jordan Abdull, recently joining on a season-long loan from Hull KR, takes number 27.

Meanwhile, France international Arthur Romano has been promoted to the number three shirt for the forthcoming season.

Young French prospects Ugo Tison, Tanguy Zenon and Loan Castano remain part of McNamara’s first team squad for 2024.

England international winger Tom Johnstone, who finished 2023 as Super League’s joint top try scorer alongside Wigan Warriors flier Abbas Miski, will again wear the number 24 in 2024.

Tonga test forward Siosiua Taukeiaho has retained the number 22 after a proposed return to the NRL with Canterbury Bulldogs in the off-season fell through.

Catalans’ overseas quota is currently full, with Taukeiaho, Nikorima, Sims, Sironen, Satae, Matt Ikuvalu and Manu Ma’u all onboard for 2024.

Catalans Dragons 2024 squad numbers

1. Arthur Mourgue

2. Tom Davies

3. Arthur Romano

4. Matthieu Laguerre

5. Fouad Yaha

6. Jayden Nikorima

7. Theo Fages

8. Mike McMeeken

9. Micky McIlorum

10. Julian Bousquet

11. Tariq Sims

12. Paul Seguier

13. Ben Garcia

14. Alrix Da Costa

15. Bayley Sironen

16. Romain Navarrete

17. Cesar Rouge

18. Ugo Tison

19. Tanguy Zenon

20. Chris Satae

21. Matt Ikuvalu

22. Siosiua Taukeiaho

23. Jordan Dezaria

24. Tom Johnstone

25. Loan Castano

26. Manu Ma’u

27. Jordan Abdull

