Hull KR ace Jordan Abdull has joined fellow Super League outfit Catalans Dragons on a season-long loan for the 2024 campaign, with no recall option.

The half-back – who will turn 28 at the beginning of February – missed a large chunk of the season just gone through injury, though had penned a contract extension in June keeping him at Craven Park until the end of 2026.

Abdull recovered from his injury to play a part in KR’s Super League play-off campaign, including their semi-final defeat at Wigan Warriors, that his 78th appearance for the club having first featured as a loanee in the 2017 season.

He had been expected to kick back on with the Robins in 2024, but instead will now head to the South of France for the next 12 months.

The Robins announced Abdull’s exit this afternoon via their club website with a statement which reads as follows: “Hull KR can confirm Jordan Abdull has joined Catalans Dragons on a season-long loan ahead of the 2024 Super League season.

“The loan will see Abdull head to the South of France subject to a medical for the extent of the new season with no recall option.

“Having first joined the Robins on loan in 2017, the halfback went go on to join Hull KR permanently ahead of the 2019 Super League season, making 60 appearances for the Red and Whites.”

KR head coach Willie Peters provided a brief comment on the matter, adding: “Jordan and I sat down and had a good, honest conversation of where he was at both on and off the field.

“During the conversation, we discussed the opportunity for Jordan to join Catalans Dragons that was on the table. After a few days of reflection, Jordan chose to take up the opportunity with Catalans and we will not stand in his way.”

