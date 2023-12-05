Tonga star back with Super League club after collapse of NRL move following failed medical

Former Tonga co-captain Sio Siua Taukeiaho is back in training with Catalans Dragons following the collapse of a move back to the NRL due to a failed medical.

The Auckland-born forward joined the Dragons ahead of 2023 on a two-year deal, but never really got going, struggling with injuries.

As early as August, Catalans confirmed he would be granted an early release to make his return Down Under. Having appeared in the Super League Grand Final defeat to Wigan Warriors at Old Trafford in October, that move back to the NRL looked certain to happen, with a move to Canterbury Bulldogs all but signed and sealed.

That was until he failed his medical, with 9News Sydney reporting last month that the veteran has a foot injury which requires surgery, leaving the Bulldogs looking elsewhere in terms of recruitment.

It wasn’t quite clear where Taukeiaho would end up having failed that medical, with the understanding that come the end of the 2023 season, his contract with Catalans had been terminated.

That may well not have been the case however, with the 31-year-old snapped in pre-season training with Steve McNamara’s side yesterday by local journalists @CatalanMedia on X.

Notably, the Dragons’ themselves haven’t released any images of him in training or information on his situation by any other medium.

If Taukeiaho is to make a return to Super League as a contracted player, whether he steps foot on the pitch or not, he takes up a quota spot – and in fact fills the last one of seven permitted – at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

McNamara’s side have themselves made three new additions from the NRL this off-season in Bayley Sironen, Tariq Sims and Jayden Nikorima.

Overseas powerhouse prop Chris Satae has also been brought in from fellow Super League outfit Hull FC, adding to Matt Ikuvalu and Manu Ma’u, who were already with the Perpignan outfit.

