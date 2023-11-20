Tonga star faces uncertain future after NRL move collapses following apparent Super League departure – reports

Former Catalans Dragons ace Sio Siua Taukeiaho has been left in limbo over his future through injury, according to reports Down Under.

After just a year, ex-Tonga co-captain Taukeiaho was released from the remainder of his contract by Catalans at the end of the season just gone.

With the Auckland-born forward struggling to ever get going in Super League through injuries, the decision was a mutual one, with Taukeiaho deciding it would be better for him to head back to Australia and the NRL.

He featured just 10 times for Steve McNamara’s side throughout 2023, with the last of those 10 coming in their 10-2 Grand Final defeat to Wigan Warriors at Old Trafford.

Set to turn 32 at the beginning of January, the veteran was expected to join the Canterbury Bulldogs in 2024, a deal which was thought to be all but done. Now though, it appears he will be left without a club at all, at least for the time being.

Taukeiaho debuted in the NRL in 2013 with the New Zealand Warriors before linking up with the Sydney Roosters ahead of the next season.

Spending the next nine years with the Roosters, the forward would go on to win back-to-back NRL Grand Finals, crowned a champion Down Under in both 2018 and 2019.

As reported by 9News Sydney‘s rugby league correspondent Danny Weidler last night however, Taukeiaho is sidelined with a foot injury, failing his Bulldogs medical.

Interestingly, the reporter suggested that – contrary to what we understand – the player still has ties to McNamara’s Dragons.

Weidler told viewers: “Siua Taukeiaho will not be joining the Bulldogs. First of all, he didn’t have a release from his overseas club Catalans, but the bigger issue is that he had a medical with the Bulldogs last week and he failed that.

“He’s got a foot injury that’s going to require some surgery, and that’ll keep him out for the off-season and into next year. He will not be joining the Bulldogs.”

