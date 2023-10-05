NRL forward Bayley Sironen makes Super League move after leaving New Zealand Warriors

Catalans Dragons have signed forward Bayley Sironen on a two-year deal following his departure from NRL side New Zealand Warriors.

The 26-year-old back-rower is the younger brother of St Helens powerhouse Curtis and son of former Australia international Paul.

Sironen has made 81 appearances in the NRL for Wests Tigers, South Sydney Rabbitohs and New Zealand Warriors since making his first-grade debut back in 2017.

Catalans coach Steve McNamara said: Steve McNamara said: “Bayley is a young ambitious player with lots of NRL experience who will be a great addition to our squad.

“He is a player that players love to play alongside and coaches love to coach.

“He will primarily come as a second-row but his versatility will also give us many options.”

Bayley Sironen ‘excited’ to be joining Catalans Dragons

Sironen, who can also play loose forward and half-back, says he is looking forward to making the move over to the south of France.

He said: “I am very excited to be coming to such a competitive club, I was really impressed with what Steve had to say and the way he spoke when meeting the coach and I have heard such good things from people who have represented the club in the past.

“I’m looking forward to hopefully bringing more success to the Dragons and can’t wait to move over and get to work.”

Sironen becomes Catalans’ fifth new signing for 2024, joining fellow newbies Chris Satae (Hull FC), Theo Fages (Huddersfield), Tariq Sims (Melbourne Storm) and Jayden Nikorima (Melbourne Storm) in Perpignan.

The Dragons are just 80 minutes away from the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford. They host champions St Helens at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Friday night in the play-off semi-finals.

League Leaders’ Shield winners Wigan take on Hull KR in the other semi-final.

