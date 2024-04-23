Castleford’s extraordinary record with signing Hull KR players after Corey Hall deal

Hull KR’s Corey Hall has joined Castleford Tigers in a swap deal that will see Jack Broadbent head in the opposite direction: and Hall is the latest in a long line of former Robins to sign for the Tigers.

Hall has joined Castleford on loan until the end of the season, with Broadbent joining the Robins on loan before taking up a permanent, three-year deal from the beginning of next season. Hall’s future is undecided beyond this year – but fellow KR team-mate Louis Senior will also extend his deal at Castleford for the rest of 2024.

And in the last 18 months alone, Castleford have signed eight players directly from the Robins, either on permanent or loan deals.

The first of those came in advance of the 2023 season, when prop Albert Vete agreed a deal to move from Rovers to Castleford. Vete’s deal with Castleford was cut short last week to facilitate the signing of Tex Hoy, following his release from Hull FC.

Young forward Bailey Dawson also left Rovers to sign for the Tigers in the same off-season and just weeks into the 2023 campaign, Will Tate became the latest Hull KR player to switch to Castleford, when he signed a deal until the end of 2025 in April of last year.

Three more players were then signed from the Robins last winter, ahead of Craig Lingard’s first season as head coach.

Rowan Milnes and Sam Wood joined in time for the start of pre-season, before Luis Johnson became the next Rovers player to swap between the clubs in December last year.

And that number has now extended even further with Louis Senior joining on loan last week, and Hall following in his footsteps this week.

