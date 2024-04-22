Hull FC have reportedly made Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley an offer to become their new head coach from 2025, establishing him as their number one target to replace Tony Smith.

Rowley has been in charge of the Red Devils since 2022, leading them to the Super League play-off semi-finals in his first year at the helm before narrowly missing out on a top six berth in 2023.

It’s been well-documented that the 49-year-old has overachieved with the Greater Manchester outfit, who are believed to be the joint-second lowest in the top flight this year for salary spend.

Only newly-promoted London Broncos have spent less, which comes as no surprise given the financial issues faced by Rowley and Salford, also very much well-documented.

Hull meanwhile sacked Tony Smith earlier this month and have lost 14 of their last 15 games in all competitions spanning back to last season.

RELATED: Explanation behind King Vuniyayawa decision as Salford Red Devils man escapes ban following red card against London Broncos

Rumour Mill: Hull FC target Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley as new head coach with contract offer made

Pretty much any time a coaching vacancy appears, Rowley’s name is in the mix. Ex-England & Ireland international Richie Myler was appointed as Hull’s new director of rugby last week, and has been given the task of choosing their new head coach.

Now, via The Mirror, Dave Craven has reported that FC have made an offer to Leigh-born chief Rowley to take over at the MKM Stadium from the start of next season.

Simon Grix is currently in interim charge of the Black & Whites along with the club’s head of emerging talent, Francis Cummins.

Rowley – who was nominated for the Super League Coach of the Year award in 2022 having led the Red Devils to the play-offs – is contracted at Salford until the end of next season.

Accordingly, if a move to Hull comes off, the Red Devils would be due some form of payment for his services.

Craven reports that Rowley’s assistant Kurt Haggerty would remain at Salford and take charge as their new head coach should the boss opt for a new challenge up in East Yorkshire.

RELATED: Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin expects ‘deluge’ of candidates for Hull FC job as he identifies major IMG flaw