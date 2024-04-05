Sky Sports have published what they believe to be the estimated spend of all 12 Super League clubs this year – with reigning champions Wigan Warriors alleged to have spent the most – £3.1million – in 2024 on player salaries.

In the run-up to Friday night’s game between Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves, Sky Sports host Brian Carney revealed just how much all 12 clubs are spending in the competition this season according to research conducted by the broadcaster.

And Sky’s league table places the Warriors on top, with the highest spend on player wages this year, the only club to be spending in excess of £3million.

Two more clubs, Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves, are estimated to be spending £3million with another three clubs – Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants and St Helens – spending £2.7million.

Hull KR are alleged to be spending £2.4million, with Leigh Leopards on £2.2million. The other four other clubs are, according to Sky Sports, spending below the finite cap of £2.1million.

Hull FC are spending £1.8million on player wages, with Castleford and Salford Red Devils spending £1.7million. London Broncos are, unsurprisingly, the competition’s lowest spenders on salaries, spending £1.4million.

The finite cap is set at £2.1million once again this season but clubs are allowed to spend in excess of that through loopholes including, but not limited to, the marquee player ruling.

Clubs are permitted to have three marquee players – a rise from two last year – but only if at least one of them is Federation Trained.

Whereas previously all marquee players were counted as £150,000 on a club’s salary cap, with the exception of Club-Trained players who counted as £75,000, now Club-Trained Marquee Players will count as £50,000; Federation-Trained Marquee Players will count as £100,000; and Non-Federation Trained Marquee Players will remain valued at £150,000 in salary cap calculations.

The table makes for intriguing reading – not least exposing how, once again, Salford Red Devils are considerably punching above their weight given their impressive start to the season.

Super League salary spend in 2024 according to Sky Sports

1. Wigan Warriors – £3.1million

=2. Catalans Dragons – £3million

=2. Warrington Wolves – £3million

=4. Huddersfield Giants – £2.7million

=4. Leeds Rhinos – £2.7million

=4. St Helens – £2.7million

7. Hull KR – £2.4million

8. Leigh Leopards – £2.2million

9. Hull FC – £1.8million

=10. Salford Red Devils – £1.7million

=10. Castleford Tigers – £1.7million

12. London Broncos – £1.4million

