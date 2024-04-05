The 7 biggest Super League names off-contract after Bevan French signs Wigan deal

Bevan French’s new Wigan Warriors deal takes one of Super League’s biggest names off the open market. But after he put pen to paper, there are still some highly notable figures who remain off-contract.

In total, over 160 top flight players remain without a deal for 2025 – and beyond – as things stand and below, we’ve taken a look at seven of the biggest names amongst them…

Ryan Hall (Hull KR)

Veteran winger Hall will no doubt surpass try-scoring records aplenty this year, needing just four more in Super League now to draw level with Danny McGuire‘s all-time record and just four across all competitions to draw level with Shaun Edwards (21st with 327) in the list of all-time scorers in the British game.

He’s been scoring for fun since debuting back in May 2007 for Leeds Rhinos, and has won everything there is to win on these shores, starring on the international front for England for many years and even having a crack at the NRL with Sydney Roosters.

But the 36-year-old’s contract at Hull KR – who he’s been with since 2021 – is set to come to an end once this season ends. With his 37th birthday coming up in November, it remains to be seen whether the Robins will hand him a new deal or indeed whether he wants one at all. If he does and the Robins aren’t forthcoming, we’re sure there will be plenty of suitors.

Tommy Makinson (St Helens)

Before this season had even begun, reports began surrounding the future of Saints stalwart Makinson, who is expected to join Catalans Dragons in 2025.

The 32-year-old, who remains England‘s first-choice winger, is ticking towards the end of his career but remains one of Super League’s finest out wide and offers so much in terms of leadership too.

Paul Wellens must be desperate to keep him around at the Totally Wicked Stadium, and we’ll eagerly anticipate the confirmation of whether a move to the south of France comes off.

Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos)

Papua New Guinea star Martin is another big name who will enter the open market come May 1, the date at which off-contract aces are permitted to enter contract negotiations with clubs other than the one they currently play for.

If the Rhinos – who brought the utility over from the NRL midway through the 2019 season – aren’t going to tie him down, which we’d be surprised at in truth, then there will be plenty of clubs vying for his signature if for nothing but his points tally alone.

Near perfect with the boot, he’s earned Leeds 180+ points in each of the last three seasons, and there simply aren’t many better in dead-ball situations than the 31-year-old.

Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons)

Come August, it will have been 12 years since England international McMeeken made his senior debut in the game for London Broncos.

The Basingstoke native remains one of the most valuable forwards in Super League to this day – in our opinion – with the ability to slot in anywhere in the pack and make it look east.

He recently reached the milestone of 250 club career appearances, and over 200 of those have come in Super League. We seem to be repeating ourselves for every player, and we’re very aware of that, but surely Catalans will be looking to extend his stay, even with interest from elsewhwere.

Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves)

If we asked you to name a Warrington Wolves player, probably at any point in the last decade, Stefan Ratchford would be in the first few names you’d throw back at us and if he wouldn’t be, you’re lying.

Very few players in rugby league stay at one club for so long, and Ratchford’s seen it all during his time at Warrington, even if he hasn’t won it all. Only five men stand in front of him in the club’s all-time appearance list, and by the end of this season, he will almost certainly have jumped above two of them.

Added to that, only Lee Briers is ahead of him in terms of goals and overall points scored for Warrington. Ratchford is simply a club legend, and now acts as a utility for Sam Burgess’ side, slotting in pretty much whenever and wherever he’s asked to. He’ll turn 36 in July and is off-contract, but there’s still plenty more miles to be put on the clock!

Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils)

We’ve thrown plenty of praise the way of Sneyd over the last few weeks, and we’d like to apologise to absolutely nobody for that, because he is a freak of nature.

His left boot truly is like gold dust. There’s probably not been anyone better in terms of kicking game for some years, and when the ball on a tee, it’s an incredibly rare occasion that he isn’t picking up two points for Salford.

The 33-year-old penned a three-year deal with the Red Devils when he returned at the beginning of 2022, and that comes to an end this year. Salford have obviously got financial limitations and need to stay within those, but we’d be throwing as much money as possible the way of Sneyd to stick around!

Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

Big Al. Saints legend. The prop turns 34 later this month, but remains one of the best about in his position in Super League and we say that without any hesitation. Put it this way… there are very few Super League teams he wouldn’t get into!

With caps for both England & Great Britain to his name, he’s been an absolute stalwart for the Red V since his arrival from Batley Bulldogs as a youngster back in 2013. The plan had been for him to return to Batley for most of that first year, but it didn’t take him long to earn a spot in Saints’ side and eventually establish himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Walmsley is one of the men you just can’t imagine wearing another team’s shirt now. It looks like team-mate Makinson may well do, and losing both of those in one off-season isn’t something anyone of a Saints persuasion will want to imagine, with good reason.

