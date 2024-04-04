Salford Red Devils star Marc Sneyd has a 100 per cent record with the boot so far this season, and is eyeing up a spot in the rugby league history books.

The 33-year-old is on a run of 31 consecutive conversions from the tee, following six successful goals without failure in their victory against Leigh Leopards last Saturday.

Sneyd is also only 11 goals away from breaking the all-time first-class record of 41 consecutive goals without a miss, a number currently shared by Stefan Ratchford, Liam Finn and Jamie Ellis.

The Salford marksman will look to add even more goals to his tally when he returns to one of his former clubs this weekend, as the Red Devils travel to West Yorkshire to face Castleford Tigers.

Sneyd’s 100 per cent conversion rate got us thinking.. Who are the most accurate goal-kickers in Super League? Well, Love Rugby League has taken a deep dive into the stats to look at the best in 2024 so far (with a minimum of 10 attempts to qualify)..

Super League’s most accurate goal kickers in 2024 (so far!)

1. Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 100.00 (25/25)

2. Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 93.33 (14/15)

3. Adam Keighran (Wigan Warriors) 92.85 (13/14)

4. Arthur Mourgue (Catalans Dragons) 87.50 (21/24)

5. Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 86.95 (20/23)

Super League’s all-time leading goal-kickers

Salford Red Devils’ Marc Sneyd lines up a conversion against Hull KR

Sneyd’s six goals in Salford’s win over last weekend saw him move one in front of former Hull FC, Wigan and Widnes forward Danny Tickle on 933 goals in the all-time leading goal-kickers in Super League, with Sneyd fast closing in on becoming the fifth player in the competition’s history to reach 1,000 goals.

Only four players are now above Sneyd in the rankings, with the Salford scrum-half under 100 goals away from surpassing Wigan Warriors icon Andy Farrell, who sits on 1,026 goals.

Ex-Bradford and Wigan man Paul Deacon sits just in front of Farrell on 1,043 goals, with Danny Brough second on the list on 1,084. Sneyd is just 151 goals behind Brough, meaning it is entirely possible he could end his career second in the all-time rankings.

The prospect of finishing first, however, is less likely given how Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield is top of the pile on a staggering 1,566 goals in his stellar Super League career.

Sneyd is currently fifth in Super League’s all-time top goal scorers, and he’s in esteemed company, here are the top 10..

Kevin Sinfield (1,566)

Danny Brough (1,084)

Paul Deacon (1,043)

Andy Farrell (1,026)

Marc Sneyd (933)

Danny Tickle (928)

Pat Richards (828)

Sean Long (826)

Lee Briers (821)

Michael Dobson (669)

Thanks to RFL statistician Dan Spencer and Rugby League Records Keepers’ Club

