Salford Red Devils scrum-half Marc Sneyd has moved up to fifth in the list of all-time goal-kickers in Super League history following another razor-sharp performance from the kicking tee at the weekend.

Sneyd is on a run of 31 consecutive conversions from the tee, following six successful goals without failure in the victory against Leigh Leopards on Saturday afternoon.

And those six goals moved him one in front of former Hull FC, Wigan and Widnes forward Danny Tickle on 933 goals, with Sneyd fast closing in on becoming the fifth player in the competition’s history to reach 1,000 goals.

Only four players are now above Sneyd in the rankings, with the Salford scrum-half under 100 goals away from surpassing Wigan Warriors icon Andy Farrell, who sits on 1,026 goals.

Ex-Bradford and Wigan man Paul Deacon sits just in front of Farrell on 1,043 goals, with Danny Brough second on the list on 1,084. Sneyd is just 151 goals behind Brough, meaning it is entirely possible he could end his career second in the all-time rankings.

The prospect of finishing first, however, is less likely given how Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield is top of the pile on a staggering 1,566 goals in his Super League career.

Sneyd will look to add even more goals to his tally when he returns to one of his former clubs this weekend, as the Red Devils travel to West Yorkshire to face Castleford Tigers.

He is also only 11 goals away from breaking the all-time first-class record of 41 consecutive goals without a miss, a number currently shared by Stefan Ratchford, Liam Finn and Jamie Ellis.

