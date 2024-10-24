Salford Red Devils make third signing for 2025 as England enforcer arrives

Chris Hill’s next move has been confirmed, with the England enforcer joining Salford Red Devils on a one-year deal for 2025 following his departure from Huddersfield Giants.

The 36-year-old becomes Salford‘s third new recruit ahead of next season, with the Red Devils having already announced the signings of Esan Marsters (Huddersfield Giants) and Sam Davis (London Broncos).

Hill has made more than 550 career appearances for club and country, having played for Leigh Leopards, Warrington Wolves and Huddersfield Giants since making his first-team debut back in 2005.

On the international stage, Hill has won 41 international caps in total for Great Britain and England.

The veteran front-rower will link up with his new Salford team-mates when pre-season training commences following his international duties with England this autumn.

“I am really happy to join Salford and can’t wait to get going in pre-season,” Hill said.

“Paul (Rowley, coach) and his staff have built something special, and I want to help the younger players in the dressing room by passing on any experience I can.

“I’m looking forward to pulling on a red shirt next year and running out in front of a passionate set of supporters.”

Hill, who has won two Challenge Cups with Warrington and represented England in the last three World Cups, will add a wealth of experience to Paul Rowley’s forward pack next season.

“I am delighted that Chris is joining the Reds for the upcoming season,” said Salford coach Paul Rowley.

“He is a consummate professional who plays to a consistently high level and will bring experience, leadership and quality to our forwards.

“I know Chris very well and aside from his playing qualities, he is a fantastic character that will fit into our group perfectly.”

