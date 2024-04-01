Marc Sneyd’s extraordinary goal-kicking record as Salford Red Devils man chases history

It may only be the first few weeks of the new Super League season, but Salford scrum-half Marc Sneyd is in pursuit of history.

Sneyd has been quite literally flawless from the kicking tee so far in 2024, with an incredible 100 per cent kicking record that continued at the weekend with six successful goals from six attempts in the Red Devils‘ win over Leigh Leopards on Saturday afternoon.

The half-back was already carrying over a run of six consecutive goals from the end of last season, meaning that, added to the 25 he has kicked this year without missing, he is already on a streak of 31 goal kicks in a row without a failure – and within 11 kicks of breaking the all-time record in first-class British rugby league.

That record was tied by Stefan Ratchford earlier this season, with Ratchford kicking 41 straight goals without a miss. However, he failed to convert his 42nd, meaning he tied the record set by Liam Finn and Jamie Ellis.

NOW READ: St Helens, Hull KR, Wigan Warriors provide 7 stars in Super League Team of the Week

But Sneyd is now closing in on that record after a brilliant start to the season with the boot. As mentioned, he kicked six without missing at the end of the 2023 season and has continued in precise form at the start of 2024.

His run of 25 without a miss this year does include a game where he didn’t take an attempt at goal – with Salford nilled at Hull Kingston Rovers in the Challenge Cup. But he retained his perfect record on Saturday against Leigh.

Sneyd has been hugely influential to Salford’s impressive start too, with his all-round form away from the kicking tee leading some to suggest he should be in Shaun Wane’s thoughts when it comes to England selection.

And if he does break the all-time record for consecutive kicks, he will certainly have his fair share of headlines.

Marc Sneyd from the boot in 2024

Round 1: 4 from 4 versus Leeds Rhinos

Round 2: 5 from 5 versus Castleford Tigers

Round 3: 4 from 4 versus Hull KR

Round 4: 4 from 4 versus St Helens

Round 5: 2 from 2 versus Wigan Warriors

Round 6: 6 from 6 versus Leigh Leopards

RELATED: Stefan Ratchford and the 5 other incredible rugby league goal-kicking streaks