Rivals Round in Super League certainly didn’t disappoint, making our decisions for the latest Love Rugby League Team of the Week extremely tough.

There were a number of impressive displays across the Easter weekend – here are our picks: with no fewer than eight clubs included this week..

1. Niall Evalds (Hull KR)

Evalds is excelling in his preferred position of full-back for Hull KR since his move from the wing a couple of weeks ago.

The 30-year-old had a field day in KR’s win over city rivals on Good Friday, scoring a try and providing an assist as well as making 199 metres from 25 carries.

2. Joe Burgess (Hull KR)

It was the best performance we’ve seen from Burgess since his off-season switch to Hull KR.

The former England international scored two tries in KR’s win over FC, also providing an assist. Burgess made 189 metres from 22 carries, making five clean breaks and busting five tackles.

3. Kevin Naiqama (Huddersfield)

The former Fiji captain is one of the oldest players in Super League at 35 – but he is like a fine wine. He doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon.

Naiqama was influential in Huddersfield‘s win over London on Sunday afternoon, making 123 metres from 15 carries, with two clean breaks and four tackle busts to his name.

GIANTS: Jake Connor absence explained as Huddersfield coach Ian Watson provides injury update

4. Paul Momirovski (Leeds)

It wasn’t the most entertaining game of the weekend, but Leeds picked up their fourth win of the campaign thanks to a 26-6 victory over Castleford at the Jungle.

Off-season arrival Momirovski scored two tries to help the Rhinos take the two points, also making 10 carries and 12 tackles.

RHINOS: Leeds star Harry Newman shares graphic image of horror injury

5. Umyla Hanley (Leigh)

It has been a fine start to the season for Hanley, who has taken his opportunity with both hands following an injury to Tom Briscoe.

The 22-year-old scored another hat-trick at the weekend but was on the losing side as his Leigh side went down to a 32-22 defeat to Salford, taking his tally to eight tries in four games. Hanley also racked up 154 metres from 20 carries.

LEOPARDS: Leigh boss Adrian Lam explains duo’s absence in Salford Red Devils defeat with full injury update provided

6. Jordan Abdull (Catalans)

Abdull seems to be loving life with Les Dracs right now, with the one-time England international producing a masterclass in their win at Warrington.

The 28-year-old is one of the best kickers in Super League, causing plenty of problems for Warrington’s defence on Saturday afternoon. He was involved in pretty much everything Catalans did in attack, scoring a try, providing two assists and making 17 kicks in general play.

7. Marc Sneyd (Salford)

The Red Devils talisman is sitting at the top of the Steve Prescott Man of Steel leaderboard for a reason.

Sneyd produced another influential display in Salford‘s win over Leigh, scoring a try and coming up with an assist. Sneyd made 14 general kicks in play, with seven of those being attacking kicks. He also kicked six goals with his trusty left boot.

RED DEVILS: Salford star Ryan Brierley hailed by ‘proud’ coach Paul Rowley after milestone achievement

8. Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

It was a classic Good Friday encounter between St Helens and Wigan, with Paul Wellens’ side scoring two tries in the last five minutes to seal a 12-4 win on home soil.

Walsmley played a key role for Saints on Friday, making 132 metres from 17 carries in a huge display, busting seven tackles and making a clean break. He also made 18 tackles.

9. Brad O’Neill (Wigan Warriors)

The Wigan hooker may have been on the losing side on Good Friday, but he can certainly be proud of his efforts.

O’Neill made a staggering 54 tackles against St Helens in what was an impressive defensive display. It has been some start to the season for O’Neill, cementing himself as Wigan’s starting hooker.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Charting the rise of Wigan Warriors hooker Brad O’Neill who is a tackling machine

10. Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors)

Thompson faced his former club St Helens for the first time since leaving the then champions for the NRL back in 2020 – and it was a powerful performance from the Wigan front-rower.

Thompson made 101 metres from 16 carries in their defeat at Saints as well as making 30 tackles in a hard-working display, busting six tackles.

11. Curtis Sironen (St Helens)

A vintage performance from Saints‘ Sironen against Wigan, playing the full 80 minutes in the back-row.

The Australian back-rower made 33 tackles in a big defensive effort, and also made 10 carries. He has been a key member of Wellens’ pack for some time now.

12. Sione Mata’utia (St Helens)

Put this guy anywhere in the forward pack and he’ll deliver an 8/10 performance. He’s naturally a back-rower, but is just as comfortable playing in the front-row now and has even played centre for Saints when called upon.

Mata’utia is a fan favourite at St Helens and it is easy to see why. He made 21 tackles against Wigan as well as making 83 metres from 11 carries.

RELATED:St Helens coach highlights ‘special’ unsung hero after Wigan Warriors win

13. Ben Garcia (Catalans)

The Catalans captain, who is also the captain of his country France, has been one of the premium loose forwards in Super League for several years now.

Garcia delivered a mammoth display in their win at Warrington, making 41 tackles and seven carries, busting four tackles. He even got on the scoresheet.

READ NEXT: Full-time jobs in the day, rugby players by night: The stories behind Women’s Super League stars