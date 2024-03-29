Leeds Rhinos’ Harry Newman shares graphic image of horror injury

Rugby league players are hard as nails, we knew that already. But Leeds Rhinos star Harry Newman has taken it to another level, sharing a graphic image of the horror injury which forced him off in last night’s win at Castleford Tigers. The best bit… it was his own team-mate who caused it!

Newman left the field just before the half-hour mark at the Jungle following a head-on-head collision with Rhinos team-mate James Bentley in a tackle.

He officially was withdrawn for a HIA, which he later passed, but could not return to the field due to what Leeds themselves on social media initially described as a “cut”.

The extent of that cut – as we now know – was absolutely horrific. Post-match, Rhinos boss Rohan Smith told the media that the centre had been sent to hospital and would require “quite a few stitches”.

And given the image below, we’re sure it was more than a few…

Newman shared the following on his Instagram stories – @harry.j.newman – with Leeds fan page @RhinosFaithful re-posting to X.

No wonder he couldn’t come back on 🤢🤢🤢🤢 @Harry3Newman pic.twitter.com/Ru2cx1Z5ox — Rhinos Faithful 💙💛 (@RhinosFaithful) March 29, 2024

Gruesome, we know, but we did warn you. As Newman himself put it, rugby league won again.

Smith’s Rhinos did go on to win 26-6 at the Jungle. Scoreless at half-time, they scored 20 unanswered second half points before Lachlan Miller capped off a sterling showing with his second try of the night to put the icing on the cake late on after hosts Cas had responded with a try of their own through Josh Simm.

The good news on Newman is that having been patched up, Leeds say the 24-year-old will be fine to play in next week’s Round 7 clash at Headingley against Warrington Wolves.

Team-mate Bentley however failed a HIA later in the game, so will have to sit out next week’s game as per the concussion/return to play protocols.

Tom Holroyd will return for the Rhinos, he sat out the trip to the Jungle with a severely bruised elbow having been shoved into the advertising hoardings at Headingley during last week’s Challenge Cup defeat to St Helens.

