Leigh Leopards boss explains duo’s absence in Salford Red Devils defeat with full injury update provided

Leigh Leopards duo Ricky Leutele and Frankie Halton both sat out the defeat at Salford Red Devils with tight groins, both seeing the issue come to light only yesterday.

Ed Chamberlain deputised in the centres for Leutele, with a bit of a re-jig needed in the forward pack to replace Halton as Owen Trout made his full debut.

The Leopards were beaten 32-22 at The Salford Community Stadium in the Rivals Round clash, and still have just the one Super League win to their name this year with five games now played.

Both are expected to return for next week’s home clash against near neighbours Wigan Warriors, but post-match, boss Lam explained the pair’s absence against the Red Devils.

Leigh Leopards boss explains duo’s absence in Salford Red Devils defeat

Speaking in his press conference, Lam said: “It’s difficult when you get two players pull out in training yesterday and you’ve already got some big players out…. we brought in Lewis Baxter who wasn’t even named in the team until today.

“Both Frankie Halton and Ricky Leutele (withdrew) with tight groins. We thought they probably couldn’t have played today and then gone into a short turnaround against Wigan.

“We took the option to make sure that we didn’t damage them today, especially when they’d done it yesterday in training.

“There’s a lot of different people in different positions… no Halton this week so (Jack) Hughes has got to come out to play right and Trout makes his debut start, (Lewis) Baxter made his debut for our club.

“It is what it is at the moment, we’ve just got to keep working hard off the field to make sure that we get through this period and stay positive together.

“We’re very grateful in the sense that these players are playing big minutes they normally wouldn’t play. That’ll make them better mid-season to the end of the season, which is what we’re going to need.”

Adrian Lam provides full injury update with key men nearing return

Leigh have endured a torrid start to the season where injuries are concerned, losing the quartet of Edwin Ipape, John Asiata, Tom Briscoe and Tom Amone all within their first few games.

Ipape’s replacement was a loanee in the shape of Brad Dwyer from Warrington Wolves, who picked up a knock in the first half of the defeat at Salford and spent the majority of the game with that problem. He also passed a HIA during the second half.

Lam confirmed post-match that Dwyer and Josh Charnley – who appeared to sustain an injury to his back in the latter stages – were seemingly okay, and delivered a bit of a positive update on the injury front.

He continued: “When you’ve got two thirds of your salary cap sitting a row in front of me, it’s hard to see through them and watch the game.

“We can’t be sitting waiting for those players to come back, but I think John starts running next week, or at least slowly moving, so that’s going to be positive for us.

“Tom Amone starts running next week too, and there’s another one in there that may be moving next week as well.”