Castleford Tigers’ impressive potential 2025 line-up after new signings confirmed

It’s been an autumn of change at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle, in virtually every department.

Starting at the top, Martin Jepson has taken full control of the club; and his first act was to axe head coach Craig Lingard and promote Danny McGuire into the hotseat. McGuire, in turn, brought in trusted advisor Brett Delaney and has also gone about securing the signature of Parramatta Eels half-back Daejarn Asi.

The Fords have also signed Papua New Guinea star Judah Rimbu, and that move could have a huge effect on the overall look of the team moving forward.

With that in mind, here is our best bet at a potential Castleford Tigers line-up for 2025, as things stand.

1. Tex Hoy

Tex Hoy in action for Castleford Tigers in 2024

The Australian should retain his starting spot next year, after impressing on his arrival to the Jungle last year. Hoy made an instant impact following his mid-season switch from Yorkshire rivals Hull FC, and scored seven tries in his 17 outings. He has quickly become the lifeblood of their attack, and will need another big season in 2025.

2. Innes Senior

Having made his move to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle permanent, Innes Senior should slot straight into the starting team. His impressive haul of 17 tries in his 29 appearances was a mean feat, but he also featured in every minute of every game the Fords played in 2024, which just shows how vital he is to the team.

3. Zac Cini

New recruit Zac Cini comes with heaps of expectation, but he could prove to be a shrewd signing. He brings some decent NSW Cup experience with him, but importantly his age profile means he will only improve in West Yorkshire. Cini is still a fairly unknown entity, but he could be an exciting signing.

4. Sam Wood

Sam Wood in action for Castleford Tigers in 2024

Whilst he had his season cut short through injury, Sam Wood was excellent for the most part in 2024.

His powerful strike running added a lovely new dynamic to the attack, and his absence was potentially a key factor in their end-of-season slump. Wood made 16 appearances in his maiden season at Cas, but he – and the club – will be hoping to add to that next year.

5. Louis Senior

Joining his brother in the Cas team is Louis Senior, who has also made a permanent switch to the club. He impressed after arriving from Hull KR, grabbing five tries in his four appearances, but also spent the bulk of last season on the physio table through a knee injury. If he remains fit next year, he could be deadly for Cas.

6. Daejarn Asi

Daejarn Asi in NRL action for Parramatta Eels in 2024

The worst-kept secret in Castleford has finally been confirmed, as Daejarn Asi has finally completed his switch to the club. The Samoan international is a really exciting talent, and also brings decent NRL experience with him despite his age. This is a brilliant signing for Cas, and it’s one that could really transform them next year.

7. Rowan Milnes

2024 recruit Rowan Milnes should keep his spot in the starting line-up, and playing alongside Asi could bring the best out of him.

It took him a while to establish himself as the starting number seven last year, with injuries knocking him back in pre-season, but they looked a lot better for having him in the side, and he himself will have greatly improved from a full year as the starting man.

8. Joe Westerman

The 35-year-old found himself in the front-row a lot last year and could make that his permanent home in 2025. His leadership is such a vital part of his game, but he is also a consistent performer for his side whenever called upon. Westerman’s versatility will also help with rotations in the pack.

9. Judah Rimbu

The focal point of a lot of Castleford Tigers fans’ thoughts now is Kumuls hooker Judah Rimbu, who is now confirmed as a Tigers player for 2025.

He has quickly become a mainstay in the PNG Hunters team in recent seasons, and that has quickly made him a key cog in the national side too, with four full caps to his name at the time of writing.

10. Sylvester Namo

Another Kumul in the Castleford Tigers starting line-up next year will be Sylvester Namo. The prop improved as the year went on, and will greatly benefit from the experience. Furthermore, he will also have a full pre-season under his belt by the time the season starts, and that will also hopefully unleash his full potential.

11. George Lawler

Shifting into the back-row this season, George Lawler will need to continue to be an important figure in the pack. Castleford really struggled to find a consistent back-row last year, with injuries in other positions and early departures, but Lawler is certainly going to be an ever-present in the side and is a player who gives his all.

12. Alex Mellor

He might have been deployed all over the shop last year, but Alex Mellor should be in his usual spot in the back-row in 2025. He is a quality player in his own right, but he will also bring plenty of experience to the pack, which will be invaluable to his side.

13. Liam Horne

Liam Horne in action for Castleford Tigers in 2024

A big call here, but Liam Horne could find himself shifting into 13 for 2025.

The Kumul really impressed in 2024, whichever position he played, but arguably found his best form when deployed at 13. His defensive intensity, and leadership, makes him a good option to play through the middle, but the ability to play nine will also be a good thing for their attack.

Bench:

14. Cain Robb

The homegrown talent impressed when given minutes last year, and will play a decent part in their squad again next year, you suspect.

15. Liam Watts

Always a solid performer, and will bring heaps of experience to the mix which will be valuable to the pack.

16. Muizz Mustapha

Never shy’s away from the ugly work, and will give his all again in 2025: and it could could be a real season of growth for the Nigeria-born forward.

17. Sam Hall

The Castleford academy product enjoyed an impressive season in Super League last year, making 15 appearances. The 22-year-old prop will be hoping for another solid year with the Tigers.

