Ranking the 12 most successful coaches in Super League history with TWO Leeds coaches in top three
Plenty of coaches come and go at pretty much every club, such is the nature of the game – and sport on the whole – now. But every so often, someone comes along that leaves a legacy.
Below, we rank the most successful coaches in Super League history by major honours won during their time in the competition.
The major honours included are: Challenge Cup(s), Super League title(s), Super League Leaders’ Shield(s) and World Club Challenge title(s).
Of course, not all of these honours have been available in every year of the Super League era – but put simply and tweaking a more common phrase, you can only win what’s in front of you.
Any of those four major honours won by a head coach have been counted, with just 12 coaches winning three or more in their career.
As you’d probably expect, this will make for pretty reading for the fans of Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and Wigan Warriors in particular!
Without further ado, here is the ranking in full…
* Correct as of the time of writing on October 30, 2024…
LRL RECOMMENDS: Where Are They Now? Sky Sports’ 2015 ones to watch with only THREE still in Super League
12. Justin Holbrook – 3
Challenge Cup (0): None
Super League (1): 2019
Super League Leaders’ Shield (2): 2018, 2019
World Club Challenge (0): None
= Shaun McRae – 3
Challenge Cup (2): 1996, 1997
Super League (1): 1996
Super League Leaders’ Shield (0): None
World Club Challenge (0): None
10. Michael Maguire – 4
Challenge Cup (1): 2012
Super League (1): 2010
Super League Leaders’ Shield (2): 2010, 2012
World Club Challenge (0): None
= Brian McClennan – 4
Challenge Cup (0): None
Super League (2): 2008, 2009
Super League Leaders’ Shield (1): 2009
World Club Challenge (1): 2008
8. Shaun Wane – 5
Challenge Cup (1): 2013
Super League (3): 2013, 2016, 2018
Super League Leaders’ Shield (0): None
World Club Challenge (1): 2017
= Kristian Woolf – 5
Challenge Cup (1): 2021
Super League (3): 2020, 2021, 2022
Super League Leaders’ Shield (1): 2022
World Club Challenge (0): None
6. Ian Millward – 6
Challenge Cup (2): 2001, 2004
Super League (2): 2000, 2002
Super League Leaders’ Shield (1): 2002
World Club Challenge (1): 2001
5. Matt Peet – 7
Challenge Cup (2): 2022, 2024
Super League (2): 2023, 2024
Super League Leaders’ Shield (2): 2023, 2024
World Club Challenge (1): 2024
4. Brian McDermott – 8
Challenge Cup (2): 2014, 2015
Super League (4): 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017
Super League Leaders’ Shield (1): 2015
World Club Challenge (1): 2012
= Brian Noble – 8
Challenge Cup (1): 2003
Super League (3): 2001, 2003, 2005
Super League Leaders’ Shield (1): 2003
World Club Challenge (3): 2002, 2004, 2006
2. Daniel Anderson – 9
Challenge Cup (3): 2006, 2007, 2008
Super League (1): 2006
Super League Leaders’ Shield (4): 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008
World Club Challenge (1): 2007
= Tony Smith – 9
Challenge Cup (3): 2009, 2010, 2012
Super League (2): 2004, 2007
Super League Leaders’ Shield (3): 2004, 2011, 2016
World Club Challenge (3): 2005
READ NEXT: Anthony Milford makes huge Super League admission to put clubs on high alert