Ranking the 12 most successful coaches in Super League history with TWO Leeds coaches in top three

Plenty of coaches come and go at pretty much every club, such is the nature of the game – and sport on the whole – now. But every so often, someone comes along that leaves a legacy.

Below, we rank the most successful coaches in Super League history by major honours won during their time in the competition.

The major honours included are: Challenge Cup(s), Super League title(s), Super League Leaders’ Shield(s) and World Club Challenge title(s).

Of course, not all of these honours have been available in every year of the Super League era – but put simply and tweaking a more common phrase, you can only win what’s in front of you.

Any of those four major honours won by a head coach have been counted, with just 12 coaches winning three or more in their career.

As you’d probably expect, this will make for pretty reading for the fans of Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and Wigan Warriors in particular!

Without further ado, here is the ranking in full…

* Correct as of the time of writing on October 30, 2024…

LRL RECOMMENDS: Where Are They Now? Sky Sports’ 2015 ones to watch with only THREE still in Super League

12. Justin Holbrook – 3

Justin Holbrook signed off from his role as St Helens’ head coach with victory in the 2019 Super League Grand Final against Salford Red Devils

Challenge Cup (0): None

Super League (1): 2019

Super League Leaders’ Shield (2): 2018, 2019

World Club Challenge (0): None

= Shaun McRae – 3

Challenge Cup (2): 1996, 1997

Super League (1): 1996

Super League Leaders’ Shield (0): None

World Club Challenge (0): None

10. Michael Maguire – 4

From left to right: Ian Lenagan, Michael Maguire and Sean O’Loughlin celebrate Wigan Warriors’ Super League Grand Final triumph against St Helens in 2010

Challenge Cup (1): 2012

Super League (1): 2010

Super League Leaders’ Shield (2): 2010, 2012

World Club Challenge (0): None

= Brian McClennan – 4

Challenge Cup (0): None

Super League (2): 2008, 2009

Super League Leaders’ Shield (1): 2009

World Club Challenge (1): 2008

8. Shaun Wane – 5

Shaun Wane (centre) with Sean O’Loughlin (left) and Liam Farrell (right) after Wigan Warriors’ Grand Final win against Warrington Wolves in 2016

Challenge Cup (1): 2013

Super League (3): 2013, 2016, 2018

Super League Leaders’ Shield (0): None

World Club Challenge (1): 2017

= Kristian Woolf – 5

Challenge Cup (1): 2021

Super League (3): 2020, 2021, 2022

Super League Leaders’ Shield (1): 2022

World Club Challenge (0): None

6. Ian Millward – 6

Ian Millward lifts the Challenge Cup following St Helens’ triumph in the competition’s 2004 final against Wigan Warriors

Challenge Cup (2): 2001, 2004

Super League (2): 2000, 2002

Super League Leaders’ Shield (1): 2002

World Club Challenge (1): 2001

5. Matt Peet – 7

Challenge Cup (2): 2022, 2024

Super League (2): 2023, 2024

Super League Leaders’ Shield (2): 2023, 2024

World Club Challenge (1): 2024

4. Brian McDermott – 8

Rob Burrow (centre) lifts the Super League trophy following Leeds Rhinos’ Grand Final triumph against Castleford Tigers in 2017 alongside team-mate Danny McGuire (right) and head coach Brian McDermott (left)

Challenge Cup (2): 2014, 2015

Super League (4): 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017

Super League Leaders’ Shield (1): 2015

World Club Challenge (1): 2012

= Brian Noble – 8

Challenge Cup (1): 2003

Super League (3): 2001, 2003, 2005

Super League Leaders’ Shield (1): 2003

World Club Challenge (3): 2002, 2004, 2006

2. Daniel Anderson – 9

Head coach Daniel Anderson (left) and Harry Sunderland Trophy winner Paul Wellens (right) pose with the Super League trophy following St Helens’ 2006 Grand Final triumph against Hull FC

Challenge Cup (3): 2006, 2007, 2008

Super League (1): 2006

Super League Leaders’ Shield (4): 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008

World Club Challenge (1): 2007

= Tony Smith – 9

Challenge Cup (3): 2009, 2010, 2012

Super League (2): 2004, 2007

Super League Leaders’ Shield (3): 2004, 2011, 2016

World Club Challenge (3): 2005

READ NEXT: Anthony Milford makes huge Super League admission to put clubs on high alert