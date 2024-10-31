England dealt major injury blow as 19-man squad for second Samoa Test is announced

England have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of the second match of their two-game Test Series against Samoa on Saturday, with Sydney Roosters winger Dom Young ruled out.

Head coach Shaun Wane has named his 19-man squad for Saturday’s clash at Headingley, where England will go in search of a second victory in as many weeks against Samoa.

Wane’s hosts won the first Test 34-18 in Wigan last weekend, and now host Ben Gardiner’s side in Leeds with a 2.30pm (GMT) kick-off.

And on Thursday afternoon, Wane named his 19-man squad for the second Test, trimming his side down from the 24-man squad in the England camp.

The players who will not be involved in Leeds this weekend from the 24-man squad named ahead of the series are Tom Burgess, Chris Hill, Morgan Smithies, Danny Walker and Young.

Wane has made two changes from the 19-man squad he named for last Sunday’s clash in Wigan, with Burgess and Young both dropping out.

It’s been confirmed that Young picked up a hand injury during the opening match against Samoa, with Wigan Warriors duo Luke Thompson and Liam Marshall coming in to replace him and Burgess.

Prop Thompson returns from suspension having served the one-match ban he picked up in Wigan’s Super League Grand Final triumph during last weekend’s win against Samoa in the opening Test.

Winger Marshall meanwhile is in line for an official England debut having only previously featured on the international scene in a World Cup warm-up game against Fiji back in 2022.

Fellow Warriors ace Junior Nsemba could also make his international debut having retained his place in the 19-man squad, while Warrington Wolves utility Ben Currie was the unused 18th man for last weekend’s clash in Wigan.

The full squad for Saturday’s clash at Headingley can be seen below…

England 19-man squad to face Samoa in first Test: Matty Ashton, John Bateman, Daryl Clark, Ben Currie, Herbie Farnworth, Ethan Havard, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Mikey Lewis, Liam Marshall, Mike McMeeken, Harry Newman, Junior Nsemba, Kai Pearce-Paul, Victor Radley, Harry Smith, Luke Thompson, Jack Welsby, George Williams

The match will be shown live on BBC Two, in Australia via Fox Sports and in New Zealand on Sky Sports.

Boss Wane said: “I’ve had to make a few changes to my 19 following on from last weekend’s victory and that is why having a strong squad is so important. I’m confident with the lads I have had to bring in.

“Our goal was always to win this series 2-0 and we have put ourselves in the position to achieve that on Saturday. We know Samoa will be better – but so will we.”