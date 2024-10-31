Ex-Castleford Tigers forward makes Championship move after Super League stint

Following his departure from Castleford Tigers, forward Samy Kibula has made a permanent return to the Championship, signing a deal with Batley Bulldogs for 2025.

25-year-old Kibula linked up with the Tigers ahead of the season just gone, penning a one-year deal with the option of a further 12-month extension in the club’s favour.

Cas however opted not to activate that extension, so having featured six times under the tutelage of Craig Lingard throughout 2024, he departed The Jungle.

During the 2024 campaign, Kibula made appearances in the Championship on loan at Featherstone Rovers and on dual-registration for Batley, and he now returns to the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium on a permanent basis ahead of 2025.

Born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the prop made the move over to England as a two-year-old and came through the youth ranks at Wigan, making his senior bow for the Warriors back in July 2018 against Huddersfield Giants.

Having also played rugby union in his youth – for Leigh RUFC and Sale Sharks – he has now donned a shirt for 10 professional rugby league clubs.

Other than those already mentioned, the 10 are made up by London Skolars, Warrington Wolves, Oldham, Swinton Lions, Bradford Bulls and Dewsbury Rams.

Between the 10 clubs, he’s amassed 83 first-team appearances, including 59 in the Championship.

This will be Kibula’s third stint at Batley having played 19 games for the Bulldogs in 2023, with one of those coming under the Wembley arch in their narrow 1895 Cup final defeat to Halifax Panthers.

The club announced his return with a post on X, as below, which reads: “Huge crowd favourite Samy Kibula is back with The Bulldogs for 2025 👏💥👊”

Signed with the invaluable support of @BISSA_ . Huge crowd favourite Samy Kibula is back with The Bulldogs for 2025 👏💥👊 pic.twitter.com/c70yx0L3PT — Batley Bulldogs RLFC (@BatleyRLFC) October 31, 2024

