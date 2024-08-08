Castleford Tigers duo Jason Qareqare and Nixon Putt will return to the squad for their clash against Hull KR on Friday night, but they will be without centre Corey Hall, head coach Craig Lingard has confirmed.

Fiji international Qareqare returns to the fold after recovering from a hamstring issue he picked up ahead of Castleford‘s defeat at home to Leigh Leopards last week, while Putt is set to make his first appearance for the club since Round 14.

Papua New Guinean Putt has also had his own injury issues in his maiden Super League season, but has recently made a return to action for the Tigers’ dual-registration partners, Batley Bulldogs.

Speaking to the media ahead of his side’s trip to Craven Park, Fords boss Lingard said: “Jason Qareqare is back in the squad, he’s overcome that hamstring strain he got and will come straight onto that right wing.

“Nixon Putt will come in as well, he’ll be in the 17. We’ll see how Nixon goes… he’s had to wait for his chance, but he’s played a bit on dual-reg over at Batley in the Championship.”

The return of Qareqare also pushes youngster Fletcher Rooney down to 18th-man this weekend, despite his try-scoring antics last week against the Leopards.

Castleford Tigers boss issues injury update ahead of Hull KR clash

Hall, who is on loan from the Robins for the remainder of the 2024 season, will not be able to feature against his parent club but that’s only due to injury.

The centre picked up a head knock in Cas’ 20-10 defeat to Leigh last Thursday, and is now under return to play protocols.

“Corey Hall will miss out,” said Lingard. “He picked up some head injury symptoms after the game last week, so he’s sat down for the 12-day period now.

“It’s disappointing for him not to go back to KR and play, but obviously we’ve got to look after him and sit him down for the usual 12 days.

“He came into training the morning after (the Leigh game) for the for the rehab session, and reported that he’d got some symptoms.

“He reported that to the physio, then was referred to the doctor, and then we’ve had to sit him down on the back of that. It’s just delayed concussion symptoms.

“It happened when Josh Charnley got the try in the corner, as Corey was trying to stop that try. We’ve looked back on the on the GPS and on the on the gumshield data, and he did take quite a significant whack.”

Lingard discusses centre options after latest injury blow

Hall joined Castleford part-way through the 2024 season, and has since notched 12 appearances for the club.

This is the latest injury blow for Castleford Tigers in the centres, with Sam Wood also ruled out for the season through a shoulder injury.

Alex Mellor has deputised in his place, and Lingard confirmed fellow back-rower Luis Johnson – another former KR man -will replace Hall in that vacant centre spot at Craven Park.

Lingard detailed: “Luis Johnson will drop into that. We’re still struggling centre wise, we’re really light there at the minute.

“He (Johnson) has played there before, but he’s not a natural centre, he’s a back-rower that’s pushing out an extra place.

“Anybody who’s played rugby league knows there’s a big difference in the decision making process and the traffic that you get coming at you.

“It might not seem a massive jump just defending one position further down, but it is a lot different.”

