The Rugby Football League were part of an all-sport call on Wednesday to discuss the unrest around the country and how it could potentially impact sport: but it has been stressed that there is currently no threat of abandoned fixtures this week, Love Rugby League understands.

The RFL and a variety of other prominent sporting governing bodies in the UK including the Premier League, the EFL and the Rugby Football Union were invited onto a call with the Department of Culture, Media and Sport on Wednesday afternoon, it is understood.

After the opening weekend of the EFL, Super League is one of the most prominent sporting events on the calendar in the UK this weekend, particularly in the north of the country, where significant unrest and rioting has already taken place. Authorities are bracing themselves for further trouble in the days ahead.

But as things stand, Super League fixtures are not believed to be under an immediate threat of postponement, Love Rugby League has been told.

The Government are asking their sports and especially clubs to consider proactively and positively using their influence to promote community cohesion and a calming of the situation.

A number of clubs in rugby league have already done that, with both Hull sides issuing statements over the weekend following unrest in the city. St Helens tweeted on Tuesday encouraging supporters to attend Thursday’s game with Salford earlier and

🏉 Join us early on Thursday for a night of rugby league action! A reminder, we want all who come to enjoy game days at @twstadium to do so in a safe and friendly environment! Read more on supporter safety 👇 — St.Helens R.F.C. (@Saints1890) August 6, 2024

The RFL also posted on Wednesday following the call.

👇 Inclusion is in Rugby League’s DNA. pic.twitter.com/bEQo55JaPe — Rugby Football League (@TheRFL) August 7, 2024

More messaging is expected from rugby league clubs as the weekend approaches. And while no games are under threat as things stand, the situation will be monitored in the coming days.

Unrest in areas would likely impact on things such as policing which is crucial for live sport to go ahead: but the Government are keen to ensure that live sport offers a safe haven for all at a time when tensions are high in many communities.