North Queensland Cowboys icon Jake Granville could be the latest big name heading to Super League in 2025.

The hooker’s time with North Queensland will come to an end later this year after almost a decade with the club, in which time Granville has made 207 appearances for the Cowboys.

The club have confirmed he will not be offered a new deal at the culmination of this season, with Granville keen to explore opportunities overseas.

That has almost immediately hinted at a switch to Super League, with Granville confirming he wants to end his career overseas.

“When I arrived in North Queensland, I never imagined I’d have the opportunity to play 10 seasons for the Cowboys,” Granville said.

“I’ve loved every second of my time at the club and I’m sad to be leaving, but I know this is the right time. I am hoping to explore opportunities to finish my career overseas, which I think would be a great experience for our family.

“I’d like to thank the Cowboys members and fans, staff and all my teammates for their support over the years.”

A number of Super League clubs still have quota spots available for 2025, with a player of Granville’s standing and reputation likely to command significant interest.

Catalans Dragons seem like one of the most obvious landing spots for Granville, given how they are losing Michael McIlorum and are yet to confirm a replacement.

However, they have a significant number of quota players they are already in need of moving on should the likes of Reimis Smith and Jarrod Wallace remain at the Dragons in 2025, meaning Granville being added to the mix would make things even more complex.

But a player of Granville’s ability is certain to cause interest across the competition.

