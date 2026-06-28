Bradford Bulls provide Will Gardiner update after horror collision

Bradford Bulls have provided an update on Will Gardiner after he was stretchered off at the end of their defeat to St Helens.

Gardiner was involved in a horrible incident at the end of the game with St Helens prop Daniel Suluka-Fifita. Gardiner had made a tackle attempt with the forward who had carried the ball back from a kick return, with both players clashing heads.

Gardiner appeared to be knocked out instantly, with players from both teams showing immediate concern.

It took several minutes of treatment on the pitch before the former Hull FC man was stretchered from the field and taken for further assessment.

Immediately after the game, Bulls boss Kurt Haggerty had admitted Gardiner was beginning to come around, but was still needing further assessment. However, the Bulls have now provided further detail on the 25-year-old’s condition following further treatment overnight.

Bradford Bulls release statement

In a club statement, Bradford said: “We’re pleased to confirm Will is at home, continuing his recovery following his concussion last night,” the Bulls posted on X this morning.

“Our thanks go to both medical teams, and to the many messages of support from Bradford fans and Rugby League fans alike.

“We will continue to support Will throughout his recovery.”

Gardiner has become a regular for the Bulls since missing the start of the season through injury, making eight appearances since his debut against Hull KR in April. He has slotted in at loose forward while Joe Mellor has been unavailable, while also playing off the bench.

After leading 10-2, Bradford eventually lost 40-10, their third straight defeat. The result has left them eleventh in Super League.

After the game, man of the match Jackson Hastings sent his well wishes to Gardiner, having gone over to check on him as soon as the incident happened.

He said: “I want to give a shout-out to the young fella that got a head knock. For his family’s sake, I hope he’s okay. It’s one of the worst ones I’ve seen, and I’m praying for him.”