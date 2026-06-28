London Broncos’ march on towards a perfect season in the Championship continued with a 15th straight victory on Sunday afternoon.

Jason Demetriou’s side were once again far too strong for second tier opposition, with Batley Bulldogs the latest side to feel the wrath of the all-conquering Broncos.

London led 40-0 at half-time and appeared to be on course for another blockbuster victory, but the Bulldogs did at least show plenty of spirit in the second half to fight back somewhat.

They scored 12 points but the Broncos added another XX to run out XX-12 winners in West Yorkshire. Neil Tchamambe scored twice for London, with the likes of Gairo Voro, Fin Glare and Siliva Havili adding to their personal try tallies for the season.

It means London remain two points clear at the top of the table after winning a 15th consecutive league match, with Newcastle Thunder one win behind them after their victory on Saturday.

South Yorkshire sides strengthen play-off berths

Both South Yorkshire sides picked up handsome victories against West Yorkshire opposition on Sunday afternoon to solidify their respective places inside the top ten.

Richard Horne’s Doncaster won 50-12 against Halifax Panthers, who remain on zero points after a heavy defeat at The Shay.

Watson Boas scored twice, with the likes of Bureta Faraimo and Edene Gebbie also on the score sheet for the Dons as they remain in sixth spot after the weekend’s fixtures.

They are on 20 points, with Sheffield also on the same tally and behind their local rivals on points difference only after winning 42-30 against Dewsbury Rams.

The eagles scored seven tries to Dewsbury’s five as they continued to push for a spot in the new-look end-of-season play-off places.

Salford suffer dramatic heartbreak

The biggest story of the day came at Salford – where the home side were never behind for the first 78 minutes against Barrow Raiders but somehow ended up losing.

The scores were locked at 20-20 in the final moments before a penalty was awarded to the visitors, which Brad Walker converted to secure the win for the Cumbrians and move them up to third and level with Newcastle in second spot.

Swinton Lions were big winners at Keighley Cougars, whose miserable season continues after a 40-18 loss at Cougar Park.

The other result on Sunday afternoon was a win for Workington Town, who were far too strong for Hunslet. They were 40-14 winners in Cumbria. Workington now sit fourth from bottom on the league table with Swinton level on nine points with them.

Dewsbury occupy the tenth and final spot in the play-off places, with a clutch of teams behind them and chasing them down as the season enters the final months of the campaign.

But there is no doubting that it is London who continue to set the pace at the top of the table, with a handful of sides hoping to hunt them down late on.

Championship results: Sunday June 28