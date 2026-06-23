Bradford Bulls are interested in a sensational move to bring John Bateman back to the club as part of their squad for next season, Love Rugby League can reveal.

The Bulls are making impressive moves in the transfer market as they prepare to put together a squad that will allow Kurt Haggerty to push towards the play-offs in 2027.

They have already signed Wigan Warriors prop Sam Eseh, as well as agreeing to bring academy product Cam Scott back to the club from Wakefield Trinity.

And another, arguably more high-profile graduate of the Odsal production line is now firmly on the Bulls’ radar.

Bateman back to Bradford?

The 32-year-old is entering the final months of his existing contract with North Queensland Cowboys, having joined the NRL side at the start of last season.

Injury has curtailed most of his 2026 thus far but after making an impressive comeback for the Cowboys’ Queensland Cup side Townsville earlier this month, he made his first NRL appearance of the year off the bench for North Queensland over the weekend.

But it remains unclear whether or not he will continue his career in Australia – and Bradford are among the clubs interested in signing the England international should he decide to return to Super League, Love Rugby League has been told.

That would mark a sensational full circle moment for Bateman who is undoubtedly one of the standout talents to emerge through the Bulls’ successful production line.

He made his debut for Bradford as a 17-year-old in 2011 and would go on to cement a reputation as one of the most exciting prospects in the British game before sealing a move to Wigan Warriors in 2014.

Since then, he has had a hugely successful career on both sides of the world and his time with Canberra Raiders saw Bateman regarded as one of the best British imports of recent times.

Bulls’ 2027 squad takes shape

It has been stressed that no move for Bateman has completed, but Bradford are interested in bringing the 32-year-old home should he decide to return to England to potentially conclude his career.

Bateman has business interests in the city and has spoken passionately about his pride in hailing from the city throughout his career. The Bulls’ return to Super League has made a return feel more possible than at any stage in the past.

Bradford have proven to be arguably the strongest of the three promoted teams that came up into Super League this year, and their status in the competition is under no threat due to their strong position in the IMG gradings.

And the club are keen to press on with plans for 2027 and beyond as they attempt to return to the upper echelons of the competition.

That has been underlined by a move to sign Eseh from Wigan on a bumper deal, while Scott has also agreed to sign for Bradford, having spent time in the academy setup at Odsal like Bateman.

Any deal for Bateman would be made easier on the salary cap due to the fact Bateman also came through the academy at the Bulls. His salary would only count as £50,000 on the cap should the Bulls pay him a marquee salary to bring him back to England from the NRL.