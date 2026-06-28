Huddersfield Giants head coach Jim Lenihan spoke to the media following the club’s agonising defeat to Wakefield Trinity. Here’s everything he had to say.

General thoughts

Good improvement for us this week. I thought we got off to a tough start, I don’t think we seem to get any opportunity with any of the calls with the challenge system, we seem to lose every challenge we have. Even the very first one I thought they might have got a touch on it. They got another early quick try and we had a choice at that point to keep fighting or take an easy path. I’m very happy with the response.

Oliver Russell

We live together and die together, he got the field goal to put us in that position. You’ve got to work through the hard tough parts of football. We showed a lot of character today.

It’s getting frantic for everyone at that point, so he pulled the strings he wanted to pull and unfortunately it didn’t quite work out for us. He pulled one a bit earlier than that and we made a point for it. We’ve got to back out more players, we’ve got to make sure they’re out there playing their game for us and unfortunately it didn’t work out this time.

Best performance of your tenure?

Yeah, I think so. Like I said, whether we won today, it didn’t really matter. It’s not like some big massive relief that everything’s changed. We are on a journey of building a football club and a football team and all of this is part of that.

When do you think you’ll get a win?

I don’t know when it’s going to happen. I’m not counting down the days. I’m not looking for the next week or the week after the week after the week that happens. Obviously, they’re trying to win every week. I’ve said that a thousand times. We’re staying the course of where we’re going. What is happening now is our improvement is week to week. We’re getting better. Again, I know everyone trains hard, but we’ve trained harder to put ourselves in a position to physically compete with other sides. The football side of X’s and O’s of rugby league only matter when you’re physically capable of competing with other people.

At this point, we’re starting to come through a month of hard work that we’ve really planned for. When I first got here and now, hopefully, we’ll start seeing some good results.

Proof improvements are being made

Yeah, absolutely. I think it’s not hard to see the improvement that’s been coming week on week on week.

We’re still going to have good days. We’re still going to have bad days moving forward. We’ve just got to keep knowing where we’re going and building as a side. I think mentally we’re growing tougher. I think physically we’re growing tougher. Like I said, whether we snuck home today by a point win, as much as it would be nice to feel the win, it doesn’t stop the journey. The journey keeps rolling on.

Tom Burgess’ absence

Tommy woke up sick this morning, so he got sick overnight.

The importance of players seeing proof of improvements.

The proof represents in the game. The game can’t be faked too much. Again, I thought they started on fire, they started really sharp. Halfway through that second half, I’m not sure when we scored our second try, but we were in front. We stuck to it. We mentally stayed in the game.

I think that was just as important for us as a football team instead of being the ones who just want to take a knee and get off the field. We’re happy now to fight wherever we’ve got to fight. If we’ve got to fight in the car park, we’ll go fight in the car park.

If we’ve got to play on top of the grandstand, then we’ll go play on top of the grandstand. There’s no whinging about it. I know that for a lot of players, this is an audition now, really, to prove that they deserve to be here on this journey.

Overcoming injuries

We’ve had a lot of players just off injured for a long time, so we’re slowly starting to get some players back. Since we’ve doubled our training and working harder, we’re actually having less people not available. They’re actually becoming more and more available.

Again, it’s us just becoming – we’ve got to understand that football’s not easy. It’s a professional, high-performance game. Training through the week is not easy. It’s hard. Everything’s really hard. Eating, drinking, sleeping, how you recover, all that stuff is really important.

It’s not a part-time commitment to a full-time job. The change has got to come from where we see ourselves and how we perform. Hopefully, there’s a glimmer of some green shoes possibly showing up.

But again, every day is where the wheels come off. That’s okay. That’s part of the journey.

Will the club try and keep Cole Geyer?

Yeah. We’re certainly looking at our retention and recruitment.

It’s a big part of us moving forward. I think our next recruitment cycle is going to be important and then possibly the one after that. Our next two recruitment cycles, whether it’s this year or the year after, is really going to make significant change here and significant long-term change because of the types of people that we want to bring in.

What they bring us physically, but more so mentally in their mind, and the types of people that come in. That’s the really important part moving forward. We’ve got a bunch of guys who I couldn’t be prouder of today that went out there and put everything on the line.

As much as they come off with nothing, no energy, all their effort was spent. They left everything on the football field. That’s all I can ask for. I’d be more bitter if we took a shortcut at the back end and then let it go again. But we’re near the traits of the types of people that we want to become.