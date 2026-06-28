Daryl Powell has described St Helens’ statement regarding Wakefield Trinity’s pursuit of Harry Robertson as touchy, and insists it won’t put them off making another bid should they wish to do so.

St Helens reported Wakefield to the Rugby Football League earlier this week after comments made by Powell, who confirmed Love Rugby League’s report that they had made a bid to sign Robertson, an offer that was ultimately rejected by Saints.

However, Saints released a statement insisting they had received no communication or contact from Wakefield regarding Robertson, subsequently stating they had reported the matter to the RFL’s compliance department.

Powell questions St Helens statement

Powell was inevitably asked about Saints’ response after Wakefield’s win over Huddersfield Giants and he said: “Touchy.

“We’ve made contact with the agent and club so I don’t know.. how do you do it? You usually talk to agents don’t you? I don’t know. For me there’s nothing in it. It’s just.. why are you so touchy?

Asked if there had been contact with Wakefield, Powell explained: “Via the agent, yes. We asked the agent if he wanted us to contact St Helens and he said ‘no, I’ll do it’. That’s it.

“I don’t know where it’s come from, from their side but it is what it is, I suppose the RFL will go through it and take it from there.

“But you know, players move from club to club and you contact clubs in a way to enable that to happen. It doesn’t just happen, does it? I don’t understand why they’ve been so touchy, I don’t know where it’s come from in their organisation but from our point of view we haven’t done anything wrong. I don’t know why it’s such a stir, to be honest. They turned it down and that’s fine, we either go back with an improved offer or it stays as it is.”

Wakefield ponder fresh transfer bid for Robertson

It would appear the matter might not be done, either. Asked if he felt Saints may have made their statement to put Wakefield off making another play to secure the 20-year-old, Powell said: “I don’t know, it won’t.

“If we think it needs to happen it will be down to Matt really and what he wants to do.”

The RFL has confirmed to Love Rugby League that they have had communication with Saints and are investigating the matter.

Robertson is under contract with Saints until the end of the 2028 season, having signed a new long-term contract last year. Wakefield are understood to have made a six-figure offer to sign him, though at this stage, Robertson remains contracted with his current club.