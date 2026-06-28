Wakefield Trinity player ratings as star scores 2 in tough day

Wakefield Trinity overcome a major scare to defeat Huddersfield Giants 29-23. Josh Rourke’s last-gasp winner was enough to secure victory, despite looking at times like they could suffer a shock defeat. Here are the player ratings.

Max Jowitt – 2: Rounded for the first two tries and didn’t wrap O’Donnell up for the third, has to do better. Missed a simple penalty too. One of those days.

Josh Rourke – 7: Lovely catch and pass for McMeeken’s try from the air, then the winner.

Cam Scott – 4: Poor defensive effort on Jacob Gagai for his try.

Jay Pitts – 6: Typical performance. Never has a bad game.

Tom Johnstone – 7: Carried strong, made breaks and was a constant threat.

Jack Sinfield – 6: Finished his solo try really well but his kicking was uninspiring and didn’t always make the right choices. That said, kicked a crucial drop goal.

Jake Trueman – 6: Linked Wakefield’s attack up well for the most part but needed to be more involved.

Mike McMeeken – 7: Strong performance as ever. One of Super League’s best forwards.

Tyson Smoothy – 6: Fairly quiet afternoon for the silky hooker.

Ky Rodwell – 6: Solid first stint from the Australian.

Seth Nikotemo – 5: Has ability in attack but has to make that tackle on Cole Geyer before his try. Poor attempt.

Isaiah Vagana – 6: Threatened without wrecking complete havoc.

Jazz Tevaga – 6: Again, a relatively quiet afternoon by his own standards.

Caleb Hamlin-Uele – 5: Went hunting for the physical battles but ended up missing a few times too many.

Harvey Smith – 5: Another guilty of errors after coming on to the field.

Will Tate – 6: Did OK without being spectacular.

Tray Lolesio – 5: Has been making impacts off the bench but not so much here.