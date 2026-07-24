Wigan Warriors won the third derby in a row as they defeated St Helens 38-16, and it was yet another dazzling performance from Bevan French. Here’s a breakdown of all the key talking points.

Bevan French is the best overseas player in Super League history

It’s a big statement. It’s a bold statement. But it’s almost impossible to argue it now, too.

Some marvellous players have come across the globe to play in Super League. But none stack up to French.

Sure, these debates are subjective and there are a lot of players worthy of being in the conversation. But French is the best.

His sheer individual brilliance is near unrivalled. There have been some magical players over the years but none have possessed the full package like French does: speed, flair, creativity, passing and kicking.

Accolades are, of course, crucial, and French stacks up there, too. He has won everything with the Warriors and played a massive part in it. In 2024, he was named as the best player in the World Club Challenge, Challenge Cup Final and Grand Final as they won the quadruple. That pretty much sums it up.

And his longevity is there too, this is his eighth season. If injuries hadn’t kept him off the field, this really wouldn’t be a debate.

He was returning from another hamstring injury, yet never looked like he had been away. He scored Wigan’s first then set up their second, third and fourth. A long-range pass, a delightful chip, then an elegant short ball to unlock St Helens over and over. He bagged a fourth assist soon after.

He is, so often, simply unplayable. And he’s done it in a number of positions too; fullback, stand-of and wing. Don’t forget he once scored seven tries in one game, a Super League record.

Who knows how long he stays but just enjoy him. He’s the best overseas player Super League has seen.

Life after Rowley begins… well?

The timing of Paul Rowley’s departure was a major surprise. Players were informed less than 48 hours before the derby, and on the back of a win. Even if it had reached a point where it was inevitable rather than possible, nobody anticipated it happening when it did.

The reasons for his exit remain uncommunicated by the club, but as life started without him, Saints put up a fight and gave reason to be optimistic that their play-off hopes aren’t done yet.

A defeat to Wigan will never sit well with St Helens, nor should it. But even the most ardent Saints supporter would surely not have backed them to win here, given the sheer number of players unavailable.

The reality is that they were well in this contest until half-time, taking the lead twice and remaining in the mix. They could well have gone in level had Harry Robertson’s late try not been disallowed.

Unfortunately, things started to unravel once they had to roll their bench, which had an average age just over 20, coming up against the likes of Paddy Mago and Sam Walters.

So not all hope is lost. They have work to do if they are to make the top six, though injuries are a growing concern. Speaking of which…

Deep dive at Saints needed

For years, Saints’ injury prevention was remarkable. What has changed?

This year has been hellacious, and it continued here as George Delaney suffered a shoulder injury, Matty Evans failed a HIA and Jed Cartwright, unfortunately, suffered a fresh quad injury.

An already depleted squad has been hit again and the scary part of it all is that, barring Alex Walmlsey, nobody is coming back anytime soon.

That in itself may prove all too much for Saints and their play-off hopes. The question is, what’s changed? The medical department hasn’t, the key personnel have all remained the same for a long time.

Injury crises often come with a degree of bad luck but there are other contributing factors, and that has to be addressed as St Helens before next year. Whether it is signing players who aren’t durable, training loads or other factors, it needs to be nipped in the bud.

In his last media briefing, Rowley admitted that Nene Macdonald’s knee had flared up, conceding that trying to get him back on the field at speed to ease their injury woes may have been a factor.

Loads to it, but needs sorting.

Wigan’s latest conundrum

They’re going to need a place in the side for Taylor Kerr week in, week out, aren’t they? Still only 19, Kerr has been a revelation since he was handed his opportunity earlier this year, and he now surely has to be in every week.

But where? His utility value makes him a valuable asset off the bench. Capable of playing loose forward, where he started here, hooker or even wider. One way or another, Wigan have yet another star on their hands, one they need to find a place for.