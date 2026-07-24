St Helens suffered another damaging derby defeat to Wigan Warriors – as a tumultuous week ended with a loss to their great rivals on Friday night.

The Saints showed some moments of promise, and only trailed by six points at the interval. However, with Bevan French at the heart of it, the visitors had no answer for what Wigan could produce when it mattered in the second half.

There was no shortage of effort without question. Here are the ratings from the Brick..

Jack Welsby: 8

Slowly getting back to his best in attack. Some missed moments defensively but he was threatening with the ball and it’s now surely clear for everyone that he should be playing fullback for St Helens: nobody else.

Jacob Douglas: 7

One of the Saints’ better players on the night. Took his try nicely and some great moments defensively, which he would have enjoyed against his former club.

Jake Davies: 6

Had a good dig and a real fight.

Tristan Sailor: 5

Didn’t impact the game enough at centre.

Lewis Murphy: 4

His admission to the travelling support when he crossed for that consolation try summed up his night. One he would be keen to forget, sadly.

Harry Robertson: 8

Just like Welsby at fullback, Robertson should be St Helens’ stand-off for a prolonged period. We’re talking years, not months. He was magnificent again.

Jackson Hastings: 6

The sin-binning was disappointing, and Saints’ captain didn’t really impact the game like Welsby or Robertson did. They maybe need a little bit more from him.

Jacob Host: 6

Saints’ starting pack did a good enough job of holding Wigan at bay, with Host one of the better performers.

Jake Burns: 6

A tough ask to drop in at hooker in the absence of Daryl Clark but did well enough.

Daniel Suluka-Fifita: 5

Carries well enough but he has some lapses in defence which cost his team dearly on occasions.

Jed Cartwright: 5

Wasn’t really in the game too much – and left midway through the first half with another injury which will be a huge worry for the Saints, given how he is their player for the rest of the season.

Shane Wright: 5

Not enough from another senior player.

Joe Shorrocks: 5

Tries hard, of that there is no doubt. But was outplayed by his opposite number, Taylor Kerr.

George Delaney: 6

His night was ended prematurely due to a worrying-looking shoulder injury. Before that, he did well.

Tom Humphreys: 5

Didn’t quite have the same spark as recent weeks – understandable given the occasion and the calibre of the opposition.

Alfie Sinclair: 6

Had to do more given the injuries and did it well.

Matty Evans: 5

Another whose night ended early with a HIA.