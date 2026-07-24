Wakefield Trinity ratings as Man of Steel snubs ‘prove a point’ while England hopeful’s World Cup chances ‘take a big step forward’

Wakefield Trinity secured a resounding 52-14 win over local rivals Castleford Tigers at the DIY Kitchens Stadium, which sees them climb to second in the Super League table.

The Trin had to do it the hard way, being reduced to 12 men following Matty Storton’s red card and trailing 10-6 after 30 minutes, but they responded in the best way possible with a run of eight unanswered tries.

Here is how we scored Daryl Powell’s side in the round 20 clash.

Josh Rourke: 8

Rock solid right across the 80 minutes, in keeping with his recent form. Things always seem to happen around him in broken space, and he seemed to form a telepathic connection with the rest of his spine in attack.

Lachlan Walmsley: 8

Really grew into the game as it went on and had a big effect as a result. Wakefield’s tactical shift in the second-half to use his aerial prowess really paid off, for both him and the side as a whole, and he got two tries for his reward.

Cam Scott: 8

A lot to like about the way Cam Scott went about his business tonight, always having a positive effect on his side in the process. More than willing to take on his fair share of the load in attack and always made a positive impact when utilised.

Corey Hall: 9

You wouldn’t have thought this was his first game in nearly two months, with the former Cas man enjoying a lovely evening’s work. Just seemed to have the defence on strings whenever he touched the ball, be it in the carry with 135 metres from 15 carries or even with his passing and offloading to unlock Tom Johnstone outside him, and got himself a try for his troubles.

Tom Johnstone: 9

Ridiculous display yet again from the winger. Was unleashed in a slightly different way to usual, given the freedom to come off his wing and pop up in broken pockets of space through the middle, which in turn saw him chew up the metres with an eye-watering 259 to his name. Bagged himself a brace in the process, which was rightly deserved.

Max Jowitt: 8

Has not had it plain sailing in recent weeks, recently being demoted to the reserves as well, but he certainly looked the part tonight. Injected himself into the play at the right time to make a difference in attack, particularly in broken field, and formed a dangerous playmaking axis alongside Trueman and Rourke.

Jake Trueman: 9

Played in a dinner suit tonight, oozing class across the 80 minutes. Everything he seemed to turn his mind to paid off, be it off the boot, ball-in-hand in the carry or with his passing, and those flashes got the Trin’s attack properly purring. He’s already in the discussion for a World Cup call-up, and he took a big step forward in that regard tonight.

Mike McMeeken: 8

Didn’t put a foot wrong tonight, packing serious punch in the contact and having some customary charges for good measure.

Tyson Smoothy: 8

In a rich vein of form right now, and was again outstanding. Injected real tempo into his side’s attack throughout his shift, linking well with the halves, and threw his body on the line in defence with 35 tackles to his name.

Ky Rodwell: 8

A big mister outing from the prop. Got the better in a big contest through the middle of the park, which set the platform for his side to play from.

Matty Storton: 4

Got himself on the scoreboard after just 45 seconds, but was then sent off for a high tackle on Alex Mellor. Could easily have cost his side, but luckily for him they rallied well.

Isaiah Vagana: 8

Some really lovely injections into the game tonight, getting good change out of the Castleford defence in the process and bagging himself a try for his troubles. Arguably one of the most improved performers across the league this season.

Jazz Tevaga: 8

Adds real needle to this Wakefield pack, and had another strong outing on both sides of the ball.

Interchanges

Jay Pitts: 8

Yet another solid effort from the experienced Pitts, who never seems to have a bad game.

Caleb Hamlin-Uele: 9

Bossed the battle in the middle of the park, and ended the night with a staggering 182 for his troubles. Could have felt hard done by to miss out on the Man of Steel shortlist earlier this week, but proved a point tonight.

Caius Faatili: 8

Yet another supremely powerful display off the bench from the powerhouse prop.

Harvey Smith: 8

Really exciting display off the bench, as he continues to look the part at this level.

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