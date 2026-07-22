St Helens have suffered another key injury blow for Friday’s derby with Wigan: as Curtis Sironen drops out with the Warriors set to welcome back four key men.

There is mixed news for Paul Rowley’s side ahead of their trip to the Brick on Friday evening, as they look to avenge the loss to Wigan just three weeks ago at Magic Weekend.

And with Wigan welcoming back another string of stars – including Bevan French – the two squads look very different in terms of having their full strength teams available.

Three in, three out for St Helens

The headline squad news for the Saints is that they have lost forward Curtis Sironen with an undisclosed injury, with the veteran Australian dropping out after producing a strong individual display last week in the win over Catalans Dragons.

Youngster Chris Matagi and Papua New Guinea international Nene Macdonald are also the players who make way, with Macdonald struggling with a knee issue and having missed last week’s triumph over the Dragons.

However, the better news for the Saints is that three senior players are back in the mix. George Delaney has successfully come through the HIA protocol, while Lewis Murphy and Shane Wright also return from injury to take their place in Rowley’s 21-man squad.

Jack Campbell, who was the hero last week against Catalans, retains his place in that squad – though Murphy’s imminent return may mean he drops out.

St Helens 21-man squad: Welsby, Robertson, Sailor, Wright, Host, Delaney, Murphy, Shorrocks, Burns, Douglas, Davies, Sinclair, Humphreys, Hastings, Marsh, Suluka-Fifita, Evans, Cartwright, Campbell, Keeley, McGann.

Wigan set for quadruple boost

The news for the Warriors is far more positive, though.

Matt Peet had already confirmed earlier in the week that French was in contention to return – and he has been joined in Wigan’s 21-man squad by Liam Marshall, who has also returned to full fitness.

Youngster Noah Hodkinson is also back in the squad and could come straight back into the derby team.

And Sam Walters is back from his lengthy suspension to hand Wigan yet another ban – with the Warriors now almost at full strength throughout their squad. Only the likes of Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell and Jack Farrimond are missing.

Youngsters Kian McDermott, Lukas Mason, Fin Yeomans and Josh Cartwright make way.

Wigan 21-man squad: Field, Eckersley, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Havard, O’Neill, Thompson, Ellis, Walters, Mago, Partington, Eseh, Kerr, Hodkinson, O’Loughlin, Marsden, Daniel, O’Connor.