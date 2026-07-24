Castleford Tigers head coach Ryan Carr spoke to Sky Sports following his side’s 52-14 defeat to Wakefield Trinity at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

Here’s everything he had to say.

General thoughts

“How we started the game is how we wanted to play, but after that we didn’t touch the ball for the next 65 minutes pretty much after that,” he told Sky Sports. “All through our own doing.

“Like I said, how that first part of the game looked was exactly what we came here to do tonight; then the last part was exactly the opposite of what we wanted to do. Unfortunately, you can’t win if you don’t have the ball, and you won’t win if you don’t want to make your tackles.

Latest ‘consistently inconsistent’ performance

“That’s been the story of our season; we’re consistently inconsistent. Even tonight, we were inconsistent in the game.

“We can’t come and have the right attitude for the first part of the game; we’re up 10-6, playing really well and going after the game, then all of a sudden momentum swings against us.

“You’ve got to be able to stand up, turn them away and stop the momentum; but until we learn how to do that, nights like this will happen.”

Praise for Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e

“He’s a good player. He’s still learning and has heaps of growth in him. He competes really hard and goes after the game really well. That wasn’t our problem tonight; he went well here tonight, but I’m disappointed that we came with the right intent, started well and got the game going how we wanted to, then it went in the complete opposite direction.”

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