Ashes series update as Rugby Football League chief addresses delay

Rugby Football League chief executive Tony Sutton has refused to elaborate on when supporters will be able to purchase tickets for this year’s Ashes: or even when confirmation of the series will arrive.

There is still no formal clarification on when and where the three-Test series between England and Australia’s men’s side will be played, despite the Super League season starting in under three weeks.

It has been publicly acknowledged ever since October that RL Commercial are working on delivering a Kangaroos tour for the first time in 20 years, but fans are still waiting to purchase tickets.

Sutton was, perhaps unsurprisingly, coy when asked on Thursday about a latest update on the series, insisting everything needs to be ‘worked through’.

Sutton said: “RL Commercial are working through all the logistics of that. It’ll be a wonderful series for the men’s game in the UK. We’re looking forward to it, announcements will be in due course when everything has been worked through.

“It’s more relevant for colleagues from RL Commercial but it’s a significant tour of the UK for the men’s game, and these things take time. Venues need to be finalised and venue agreements need to be struck for the Australian men’s team to tour north at that time of the year.”

When asked if the series would be confirmed before the new season begins, Sutton simply responded: “As and when we’re ready to make announcements, then we will do.”

There is constant speculation about where the three Test matches could be played. One will be in London, with West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur among the venues under consideration. Wembley is also an option.

RL Commercial are also aiming to secure high-profile venues in the north, with Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock another believed to be in the running.

But it appears fans will still have a wait before they can learn where and when they will be watching two great rivals do battle.

