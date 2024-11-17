Rugby league and rugby union united like never before on Sunday afternoon for an incredibly important cause: with the launch of the inaugural 745 Game.

The brain-child of Leeds Rhinos icon Rob Burrow and rugby union star Ed Slater, the match – named after the numbers made famous by Burrow, Slater and Doddie Weir – raised tens of thousands of pounds to support those living with Motor Neurone Disease, as well as funding efforts to try and find a cure.

A crowd of over 10,000 attended AMT Headingley for the game, which saw Burrow’s league legends side emerge victorious thanks in part to two tries from his close friend, Danny McGuire. McGuire was one of a number of Leeds greats putting their boots on for the occasion again including Barrie McDermott and Kylie Leuluai.

Love Rugby League was at the game: here are the best moments and the best images from a day which will live long in the memory – and which organisers hope can be repeated annually in the years ahead.

READ NEXT: Ranking every Super League club by number of confirmed departures ahead of 2025

Jackson Burrow and Frank Slater ahead of The 745 Game at AMT Headingley Stadium, Leeds. Picture date: Sunday November 17, 2024.

Team Burrow’s Danny McGuire scores one of his two tries.

Team Burrow’s Danny Brough kicks a goal.

Team Burrow’s Waine Pryce celebrates his try.

Danny McGuire lifts the 745 Game trophy alongside Ed Slater (right) and Geoff Burrow (left)

Keith Senior in action.

The two teams post-match.

READ NEXT: Magic Weekend 2025 fixtures confirmed with date for St James’ Park return revealed